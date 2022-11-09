How Portsmouth’s strikers rate compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle & Co's front men: with pictures
Colby Bishop leads Pompey’s goal-scoring charts in League One this term.
The 26-year-old has impressively netted eight goals in his opening 15 league outings for the Blues since his summer switch from Accrington.
Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett has also caught the headlines, with the 18-year-old starring in his maiden loan spell away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The duo have also been joined by Joe Pigott, who has netted once in his 12 outings in the third tier so far.
But how have Danny Cowley’s forward men performed against other League One aces?
We’ve looked at the WhoScored.com ratings to discover who the best performing strikers are in the division so far.
Here’s which Pompey stars make the list.