The 26-year-old has impressively netted eight goals in his opening 15 league outings for the Blues since his summer switch from Accrington.

Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett has also caught the headlines, with the 18-year-old starring in his maiden loan spell away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The duo have also been joined by Joe Pigott, who has netted once in his 12 outings in the third tier so far.

But how have Danny Cowley’s forward men performed against other League One aces?

We’ve looked at the WhoScored.com ratings to discover who the best performing strikers are in the division so far.

Here’s which Pompey stars make the list.

1. Joe Ironside - Cambridge Appearances: 16; Goals scored: 4; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.7. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Niall Ennis - Plymouth Appearances: 16; Goals scored: 6; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.73. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Dan N’Lundulu - Cheltenham Appearances: 15; Goals scored: 3; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.76. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Devante Cole - Barnsley Appearances: 16; Goals scored: 5; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.81. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales