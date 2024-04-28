The League One title celebrations are now in full swing and Portsmouth are relishing the fruits of their labour following an exhilarating season. Pompey have lifted the trophy and will return to the Championship after more than a decade out of the second tier.

Throughout this campaign, fans have packed out Fratton Park to get behind John Mousinho and his team in their superb title charge. The numbers in attendance are up there as some of the highest in the league this season, but how exactly do they compare to the rest of the table?