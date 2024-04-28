How Portsmouth's stunning home attendances compare to Derby, Bolton and other League One rivals this season

Take a look at how Pompey’s Fratton Park numbers compare to the rest of League One this season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 28th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

The League One title celebrations are now in full swing and Portsmouth are relishing the fruits of their labour following an exhilarating season. Pompey have lifted the trophy and will return to the Championship after more than a decade out of the second tier.

Throughout this campaign, fans have packed out Fratton Park to get behind John Mousinho and his team in their superb title charge. The numbers in attendance are up there as some of the highest in the league this season, but how exactly do they compare to the rest of the table?

FootballWP has gathered up the average home crowd sizes for each League One team throughout this season. Take a look below at where the fierce Portsmouth support puts them in the attendance table.

Average attendance: 3,419

1. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,419

Average attendance: 3,432

2. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,432

Average attendance: 4,609

3. Cheltenham Town

Average attendance: 4,609

Average attendance: 4,835

4. Stevenage

Average attendance: 4,835

