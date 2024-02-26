Portsmouth are enjoying one of their best seasons of the last decade and fans are growing increasingly confident that this will be the year that they finally return to the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

John Mousinho’s side boast the joint best home record in the league with 37 points from 17 league games and the Fratton Park faithful have only tasted defeat twice this season which is a division best.

Fratton Park has been bouncing for most of the season and the atmosphere has often been electric. But how does Pompey’s attendance record stack up in comparison to their League One rivals.