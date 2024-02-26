News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth's stunning League One attendances compare to Derby, Bolton, Blackpool & other rivals - gallery

Portsmouth boast the joint best home record in the division - but who tops the attendance charts?

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 26th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Portsmouth are enjoying one of their best seasons of the last decade and fans are growing increasingly confident that this will be the year that they finally return to the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

John Mousinho’s side boast the joint best home record in the league with 37 points from 17 league games and the Fratton Park faithful have only tasted defeat twice this season which is a division best.

Fratton Park has been bouncing for most of the season and the atmosphere has often been electric. But how does Pompey’s attendance record stack up in comparison to their League One rivals. 

Starting from the bottom and building our way up to the top we take a look at the League One attendance table.

Average attendance: 3,361

1. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,361

Average attendance: 3,478

2. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,478

Average attendance: 4,527

3. Cheltenham Town

Average attendance: 4,527

Average attendance: 4,662

4. Stevenage

Average attendance: 4,662

