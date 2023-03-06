Pompey recruited four new faces in the January market.

This saw the permanent arrivals of Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane, while Matt Macey and Di’Shon joined on loan from Luton and Manchester United respectively.

Following the closure of the January window, FIFA 23 have updated their Career Mode feature to match with real life squads.

This has seen the four new faces through the door at Fratton Park in the recent window, with Michael Morrison, Josh Griffiths and Josh Koroma all departing.

But how do the squads wages compare?

We’ve used FIFA 23’s Career Mode to discover who they have placed as the Blues top earners following their latest update.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Harry Jewitt-White Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £600. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Dane Scarlett Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £1,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Josh Oluwayemi Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £1,200. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Jayden Reid Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £1,400. Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales