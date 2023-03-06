News you can trust since 1877
From left: Sean Raggett, Ronan Curtis, Tom Lowery, Colby Bishop.
How Portsmouth’s top earners compare according to Fifa 23 Career Mode - in pictures

Pompey recruited four new faces in the January market.

By Pepe Lacey
2 hours ago

This saw the permanent arrivals of Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane, while Matt Macey and Di’Shon joined on loan from Luton and Manchester United respectively.

Following the closure of the January window, FIFA 23 have updated their Career Mode feature to match with real life squads.

This has seen the four new faces through the door at Fratton Park in the recent window, with Michael Morrison, Josh Griffiths and Josh Koroma all departing.

But how do the squads wages compare?

We’ve used FIFA 23’s Career Mode to discover who they have placed as the Blues top earners following their latest update.

Here’s what we found.

1. Harry Jewitt-White

Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £600.

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Dane Scarlett

Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £1,000.

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Josh Oluwayemi

Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £1,200.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Jayden Reid

Wage on Fifa Career Mode: £1,400.

Photo: Portsmouth FC

