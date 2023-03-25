News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

How Portsmouth’s win percentage on home soil compares to League One rivals Ipswich, Derby, Plymouth & Co - in pictures

Fratton Park has been Pompey’s fortress over recent seasons.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

But that hasn’t been the case as such this term with the Blues having a difficult campaign in League One.

This has seen results both home and away fail to match expectations as the side sit ninth in the standings.

But how does Pompey’s win percentage at home compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve calculated the figures from across the third tier to discover how the Blues’ form at Fratton Park ranks.

Here’s what we found.

How Pompey's win percentage at home compares to League One rivals.

1. Home win percentages

How Pompey's win percentage at home compares to League One rivals. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Games played: 18; Won: 3; Drawn: 4; Lost: 11; Win percentage: 16.7 per cent.

2. MK Dons - 24th

Games played: 18; Won: 3; Drawn: 4; Lost: 11; Win percentage: 16.7 per cent. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Games played: 18; Won: 4; Drawn: 1; Lost: 13; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent.

3. Forest Green - 23rd

Games played: 18; Won: 4; Drawn: 1; Lost: 13; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Games played: 18; Won: 4; Drawn: 13; Lost: 1; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent.

4. Lincoln - 22nd

Games played: 18; Won: 4; Drawn: 13; Lost: 1; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent. Photo: Jez Tighe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Fratton ParkLeague OnePortsmouthIpswichDerbyPompeyBlues