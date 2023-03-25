Fratton Park has been Pompey’s fortress over recent seasons.

But that hasn’t been the case as such this term with the Blues having a difficult campaign in League One.

This has seen results both home and away fail to match expectations as the side sit ninth in the standings.

But how does Pompey’s win percentage at home compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve calculated the figures from across the third tier to discover how the Blues’ form at Fratton Park ranks.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Home win percentages How Pompey's win percentage at home compares to League One rivals.

2 . MK Dons - 24th Games played: 18; Won: 3; Drawn: 4; Lost: 11; Win percentage: 16.7 per cent.

3 . Forest Green - 23rd Games played: 18; Won: 4; Drawn: 1; Lost: 13; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent.

4 . Lincoln - 22nd Games played: 18; Won: 4; Drawn: 13; Lost: 1; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent.