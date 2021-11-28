And showing the type of leadership qualities that influenced Danny Cowley’s decision to hand him the armband for the Priestfield game, the Irishman insisted the Blues keep their current form going having extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Curtis was named skipper for the League One fixture as both Clark Robertson and Lee Brown were unavailable because of injury.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett, who captained the Blues at Lincoln in midweek, was serving a once-match ban.

That meant Cowley picked the Republic of Ireland winger for the role ahead of the likes of experienced duo Joe Morrell and Shaun Williams, with his industry and form in recent games a key factor in the manager’s decision.

And it appears the 25-year-old revelled in the responsibility handed to him.

In a Twitter message after yesterday’s 1-0 win – a victory that sees the Blues stay ninth but close the gap to the play-off places to two points and six behind leaders Rotherham – the former Derry City man said: ‘What an honour to captain this group of lads.

‘With key players out we dug in deep and found a way to win.

Ronan Curtis salutes the travelling Fratton faithful at the final whistle at Priestfield - after handing one lucky young Pompey fan his match shirt from the 1-0 win Picture: Jason Brown

‘Love a late winner 9 unbeaten now we keep pushing.’

Curtis has featured 161 times for Pompey, scoring 43 goals, since arriving from Derry in July 2018.

He’s had his critics during that time.

However, there was plenty of love heading his direction after his tweet.

@LukeEllisPUP responded by saying: ‘Love this! Buzzing for you and personally I’m really happy to see you captaining Pompey today.’

@SharonDrain9 said: ‘Well done RONAN with you being Captain today.

‘Great to lead the team out on the pitch.

‘Absolutely fantastic atmosphere from our 1,400 Supporters again. Well done to all the players too’.

@jimfoot posted: ‘Loved your captaincy Ronan. Inspired the boys bigtime throughout’.

@andrewdarkperry commented: ‘Each week your work ethic on the pitch is truly an inspiration. Here's to keeping the run going’.

Meanwhile, @Knuckles63 said: ‘Well played Ronan you deserve that honour mate.

‘One of the best Pompey players last couple of seasons.

‘Keep believing and please take us to the Championship pup PPU.’

