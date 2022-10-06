This saw the midfielder given his chance by Danny Cowley to prove his worth, becoming a fixed figure on the bench.

Although regular minutes have come at a premium, Mingi has still made seven substitute appearances in League One along with making four starts in cup competitions this term.

That's steady progress after injury issues and a stint in the National League with Maidenhead last term.

The ex-Charlton man has pinpointed his excellent pre-season as the key reason behind this season’s personal success, and admitted he’s matured as a player during his 13-months at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘Obviously last year I went out on loan, did quite well but got injured and then came here but this year I feel like I’ve really matured.

‘From when I first started coming on the bench and being around the group more, I think I’ve been getting better all the time because you’re around better players, more experienced players and you’re only going to get better if you're willing to put the work in.

Jay Mingi believes his stellar pre-season has helped his Pompey dreams become reality.

‘I feel like pre-season really helped me get into my flow stringing along good performance after good performance, that was my aim.

‘Before pre-season started, the gaffer said “make sure you have a really good pre-season” and that was a bit of an incentive and motivation to work hard.

‘It shows me that I can do it, there’s been so many times when I’ve been at home and I thought to myself can I do it. And then when I get on the pitch I think to myself I’ve done it. I think I am capable of anything.’

Mingi made the switch to Pompey in September 2021, after spending a period of the summer on trial with Cowley’s squad.

Since then, the midfielder has gone onto feature 14 times for the Blues with the Fratton faithful warming to the Londoner.

The ex-West Ham youngster still believes he gets that debut feeling every time he wears the famous star and crescent.

He added: ‘Every experience is just surreal.

‘Every time I come off the bench I feel like I’m making my debut again just being in this environment.

‘This is all I’ve done all my life and this is what I’ve dreamed about and this is what I’m doing in real life and it’s been crazy.