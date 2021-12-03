Pompey won the EFL Trophy in 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now the bookmakers have updated their Papa John’s Trophy winners’ odds following the second round of the competition.

Although not all second-round ties have been completed, most notably Pompey’s trip to Exeter, there are still some surprising odds from the 18 teams remaining.

We take a look at who BetVictor believes will win the 21-22 competition...

Harrogate’s second-round clash against Tranmere was called off following safety concerns at Prenton Park but Simon Weaver's side - who face Pompey tomorrow in the FA Cup - are the bookies' least favourites. (Photo: Richard Sellers)

Hayden Mullins' side beat fellow League Two side Swindon on Tuesday night but the team currently placed 18th in the bottom tier of the EFL are not expected to be getting their hands on the Trophy this year. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The League Two side have yet to play their second-round tie against Pompey as the game was postponed because of the Gresians' recent FA Cup replay against Bradford. They currently sit third in League Two and have suffered just two defeats this season in the division. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Oldham produced one of the shock victories of the second round as they knocked out reigning champions Sunderland. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The U’s finished top of Southern Group B with a clean sweep of victories, which included a 2-0 win against Pompey. They etched out a 4-3 penalties win against Stevanage in the second round to progress to round three. (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Another surprising second-round shock saw the League Two side comfortably beat League One high-fliers Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the second round. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Tranmere’s second-round game against Harrogate was postponed because of storm damage to Prenton Park but the Super White Army go into the game with a 100-per-cent Papa John’s Trophy record this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Two-time EFL Trophy winners Carlisle comfortably won Northern Group A by winning all three games. They also beat League One Lincoln on penalties in round two following a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

League One’s bottom side Crewe won the competition in 2013 and continued their fine EFL Trophy form with a 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in round two. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s youngsters produced another second-round shock in midweek with victory over Paul Cook's Ipswich on penalties following an exciting 2-2 draw. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Cambridge cruised to a 2-0 victory over League Two strugglers Walsall in midweek and the League one side are 14/1 to win the competition. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Pompey are the most recent winners left in this year's tournament but only just qualified for the knockout stages by the skin of their teeth following a last-minute George Hirst goal in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace's under-21s. They're yet to play Exeter in round two after the Grecians were ordered to replay their FA Cup first-round replay against Bradford on the same night the Blues were due to travel to St James Park.

One-time winners Bolton are 10/1 to win the competition. They won their second-round clash against League One strugglers Fleetwood. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s under-21s are the highest-ranked youth side left after they beat League Two’s runaway leaders Forest Green Rovers 4-3 on penalties. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Johnnie Jackson’s side beat Aston Villa’s under-21s 2-1 and continue their up-turn in form as they look to win the EFL Trophy for the first time. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

2008 Winners MK Dons are 8/1 to win the competition this year as they snuck past Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient on penalties following a score draw at Brisbane Road. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Two-time winners Wigan are the bookies' second favourites to win the final at Wembley with Leam Richardson’s side sneaking past Accrington 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)