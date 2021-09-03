How the League One action involving likes of MK Dons, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers this weekend can hit Portsmouth's position in the table
Pompey will be leapfrogged this weekend with four League One fixtures taking place despite the current international break.
All four of the games could directly impact the Blues’ position in the table, with Accrington, Burton, MK Dons and Bolton all in action and within touching distance of Danny Cowley’s side.
Oxford, who are on the same points as the Blues but possess a better goal difference, also play and could either go top or fall below the Blues depending on the outcome of their trip to AFC Wimbledon.
By the end of Monday night's clash between Burton and Bolton, Danny Cowley's side will certainly drop at least one spot.
And their position could be as low as eighth as the League One table begins to take some sort of shape.
The best-case scenario for the Blues is if all the teams around them draw, or three of the games finish all square and Bolton beat Burton. That would mean they drop one place with the gap still two points to table-toppers Sunderland.
League One games
Cheltenham v MK Dons (Sat 3pm)
Accrington v Shrewsbury (Sat 3pm)
AFC Wimbledon v Oxford United (Sat 3pm)
Bolton v Burton (Monday 8pm)
