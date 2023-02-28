Pompey look to have turned the tide under John Mousinho.

Since the head coach’s appointment in January, he’s won four of his eight games in charge as well as picking up two draws and two defeats.

This has seen the Blues rise to 10th in League One and close the gap to the play-offs to 12 points after their 4-0 win against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Prior to Mousinho’s arrival, Pompey were out of sorts in League One following their 3-0 defeat to Bolton in January and were one of the most out-of-form squads in the division.

That defeat extended the managerless side’s dreadful run of results, which saw them pick up just one win in 15 league matches.

But with the Blues installed with a new lease of life, where do they compare in the form table?

We’ve taken a look at how the standings would look based off the past eight games since Mousinho’s appointment to see where his men would place.

Here’s how the table would look.

1 . Oxford United - 24th Points: 1; Wins: 0; Draws: 1; Defeats: 7; Goal difference: -12. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green - 23rd Points: 2; Wins: 0; Draws: 2; Defeats: 6; Goal difference: -10. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham - 22nd Points: 5; Wins: 1; Draws: 2; Defeats: 5; Goal difference: -11. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge - 21st Points: 5; Wins: 1; Draws: 2; Defeats: 5; Goal difference: -9. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales