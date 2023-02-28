News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
How the League One form table would look for Pompey & Co since John Mousinho's arrival.
How the League One form table would look for Pompey & Co since John Mousinho's arrival.
How the League One form table would look for Pompey & Co since John Mousinho's arrival.

How the League One form table looks for Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton, Ipswich & Co since John Mousinho’s arrival at Fratton Park - in pictures

Pompey look to have turned the tide under John Mousinho.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

Since the head coach’s appointment in January, he’s won four of his eight games in charge as well as picking up two draws and two defeats.

This has seen the Blues rise to 10th in League One and close the gap to the play-offs to 12 points after their 4-0 win against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Prior to Mousinho’s arrival, Pompey were out of sorts in League One following their 3-0 defeat to Bolton in January and were one of the most out-of-form squads in the division.

That defeat extended the managerless side’s dreadful run of results, which saw them pick up just one win in 15 league matches.

But with the Blues installed with a new lease of life, where do they compare in the form table?

We’ve taken a look at how the standings would look based off the past eight games since Mousinho’s appointment to see where his men would place.

Here’s how the table would look.

1. Oxford United - 24th

Points: 1; Wins: 0; Draws: 1; Defeats: 7; Goal difference: -12.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales

2. Forest Green - 23rd

Points: 2; Wins: 0; Draws: 2; Defeats: 6; Goal difference: -10.

Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham - 22nd

Points: 5; Wins: 1; Draws: 2; Defeats: 5; Goal difference: -11.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Cambridge - 21st

Points: 5; Wins: 1; Draws: 2; Defeats: 5; Goal difference: -9.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6