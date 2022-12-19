Pompey’s play-off were handed another significant blow after their 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.

The dire loss at the hands of the struggling Dons dropped the Blues to 10th in the table and are now five points off the top six.

In fact, it registered the six successive league games without maximum points for Danny Cowley’s men, with their last victory coming against Forest Green in October.

With their ambitions of a promotion fight fading as the weeks go on, where would Pompey place if the League One table was based on recent results?

We’ve taken a look how the standings would look based on the past 10 games… and it doesn’t make pleasant reading for the Fratton faithful!

1. Cambridge - 24th Points: 5; Record: W1 D2 L7. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Accrington - 23rd Points: 8; Record: W2 D2 L6. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Pompey - 22nd Points: 8; Record: W1 D5 L4. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4. MK Dons - 21st Points: 8; Record: W2 D2 L6. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales