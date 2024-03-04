Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s taken just nine games for Ronan Curtis to cement himself as ‘legend’ at his new home.

And both Pompey and AFC Wimbledon fans have united to share the love for the Republic of Ireland international, after his late, winner against bitter rivals MK Dons on Saturday.

Curtis and his former Blues team-mate Lee Brown rekindled memories of their link-up down the left at PO4, as the left-back teed up the winger to fire home the only goal of the game at Plough Lane in the 94th minute.

That sparked wild scenes of celebration as the Wombles rejoiced in victory over their bitter rivals, with that bad blood, of course, stemming from the original Wimbledon relocating and MK Dons’ formation before AFC Wimbledon’s fairytale rise up the English pyramid.

Former Pompey pair Ronan Curtis and Lee Brown celebrate the late AFC Wimbledon winner against MK Dons. Pic: PA

Curtis literally embraced the moment in celebration, as he lifted up a jubilant ball boy and was then mobbed by players and fans at Plough Lane.

Never one to be the shy and retiring type, Pompey’s top scorer of the 21st century then ramped things up as MK Dons lost ground on the automatic promotion spots.

That included dropping some bleeped-out exclamations in the direction of the away dressing room on club socials, as he made his way down the tunnel after the game.

Curtis then joined home fans in the pub for a singalong and a video even surfaced on social media of the 27-year-old singing a derogatory ‘franchise’ chant AFC Wimbledon aim at their hated rivals.

Saturday’s events have put Curtis back in the spotlight, after his return from the ACL injury picked up last February - with nine appearances now under his belt with the Londoners.

Curtis told AFC Wimbledon’s official site: ‘We knew we owed them one from when we played them away.

‘We weren’t great then and we all knew that. All this week we’ve been getting into each other and telling each other it’s a massive game. The lads did brilliant today.

‘It was carnage, in terms of the celebrations! I’m just glad to have scored the winner in a big, big game.

‘It was crazy to play in. I was a little bit disappointed to not start the game. I want to play every match, but the gaffer is looking after me because I’ve been out for quite a while due to injury. Whenever I was called upon, I was there to deliver.’

Wimbledon’s delirious fans have paid homage to Curtis, with posters celebrating the occasion already released and Pompey fans also applauding the former favourite’s big moment and return to fitness.

‘How to become a Wimbledon legend in 9 games of football,’ said @alexwoody348 on X (formerly Twitter).

‘I need every person present to buy this king a drink,’ added @rudi_szn, while @Charlieleahyy agreed: ‘That man deserves to never have to buy a pint again in Wimbledon. What a hero.’

Meanwhile, Pompey fans were also showing love for the man who made 226 appearances at Fratton Park.

@CoreyLFHoness said: ‘I love that Ronan is having an amazing time with you lot. A real fan favourite at Pompey and will always give you 110%. Hope it keeps going and delivers for you!’