Huddersfield newcomer handed instant Portsmouth involvement as one change for key clash with Peterborough
Deadline day arrival Josh Koroma must settle for a place on the bench against Peterborough.
The loanee from Huddersfield trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday and is included in today’s match-day squad.
Yet he’s not deemed ready to start for Danny Cowley’s table-topping side as they entertain the Posh.
Instead the sole change is Connor Ogilvie replaced by Clark Robertson.
Potentially Robertson is being asked to play at left-back in a flat back four rather than as a member of a back three.
Left-back alternative Denver Hume, who made his comeback at Crawley in the week, is also not in the squad, while Liam Vincent is on loan at Maidstone.
Ogilvie’s absence is the only change to the side which won 1-0 at Port Vale last week to go top of League One.
Meanwhile, Michael Morrison is fit to feature after coming off at Vale Park in the 10th minute with double vision amid concussion fears.
However, he has been given the green light to resume duty a week later.
Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis, Scarlet, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Morrell, Mingi, Hackett, Koroma, Jacobs, Pigott.