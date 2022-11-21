The Blues have scored just five goals in their last seven League One outings, a disappointing tally which accurately reflects the lack of chances being manufactured.

Encouragingly, however, Jacobs is making a timely return from the hamstring injury which has sidelined him for seven fixtures.

The 31-year-old is back on grass training for the first time since limping off against Charlton in mid-October.

An optimistic Cowley is pencilling in Jacobs for his comeback at Wycombe on December 4.

And the Blues head coach admits his team is crying out for the creativity the former Wigan man can supply.

Cowley told The News: ‘Michael’s back on the grass training, so we are hopeful sooner rather than later.

‘We’ve had these recurring hamstring injuries and naturally everyone has been a little cautious. It’s frustrating from our perspective and that’s unfortunate.

Michael Jacobs is pencilled in for a Pompey return in a fortnight, offering encouraging news. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He’s not training with the group yet, we have a back-to-play protocol the players must go through, so it’s layered and step-by-step.

‘Michael will be back with the group early next week and I’m hoping to see him for Wycombe – that’s what I would like.

‘We miss him, don’t we. We miss his quality, in open play the je ne sais quoi he brings, that ability to find that little through ball, a little half-space cross, he’s always a goal threat, what he brings the team in set-pieces.

‘We have definitely missed him, that’s for sure.’

Following a strong second half last season, Pompey fans applauded the decision to hand Jacobs a new deal in the summer.

Loosely based around a pay per play scenario, the 12-month contract was seen as no risk by the Blues hierarchy.

However, the talented winger has been blighted by hamstring injuries this season, restricting him to only six starts in all competitions.

Having started the campaign in Cowley’s side, he felt his hamstring while warming up against Peterborough in September before kick-off, having been named as a substitute.

After subsequently missing two matches, he returned at Portman Road at the start of October, ironically the club which tried to sign him from Pompey in the summer of 2021.

Yet in Jacobs’ third game back, as a substitute at Charlton, he managed just 18 minutes before the troublesome hamstring went once more.

In his ongoing absence, Ronan Curtis and Josh Koroma have been vying for the left-wing spot, with mixed results.

After a bright start with four goals in his opening six outings, Huddersfield loanee Koroma has faded badly, with his low confidence clearly impacting upon displays.

Curtis came off the bench to replace him against Derby last week, marking his return from an ankle injury, and caught the eye.

Another left-wing alternative is Reeco Hackett, although Cowley prefers to play the natural left-footer either on the right or a more central attacking role.