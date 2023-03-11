Robert Prosinecki enchanted the Fratton faithful and mesmerised his Blues team-mates for a treasured season in 2001-02.

It was a brief encounter consisting of 35 appearances and nine goals, yet established a lifelong affection with those privileged to watch him perform.

Now, after 21 years away, the cultured Croatian will return to PO4 for a special reunion with those fans he made such an impression on.

An Evening With Robert Prosinecki has been organised by Events 105 and will involve the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star talking about his illustrious football career.

Taking place in the Victory Lounge from 8pm – following today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday – the night will also consist of a Q&A, with fans able to ask their own questions from the floor.

Speaking to The News in January, Events 105’s Stephen Stewart said: ‘We have always been attracted to mavericks and entertainers, the guys who do things differently.

‘We’ve organised previous shows with Paul Gascoigne, Shaun Ryder, Claudio Caniggia and Johnny Rotten – and felt Robert Prosinecki would be another great one.

Robert Prosinecki is heading back to Fratton Park today - after 21 years away Picture: Steve Bardens /Allsport

‘As football fans ourselves, he was a fabulous player who scored for two different countries at two different World Cup finals and also represented Barcelona, Real Madrid and, of course, Pompey.

‘I contacted the Croatian FA and asked the question whether Robert would be interested in coming back to Fratton Park for an evening.

‘They passed on his personal number for me to call direct and he was immediately keen, which shows you have much affection he has for Pompey.

‘Robert’s really keen and looking forward to it. He always speaks so highly of his time at the club.’

The evening will be hosted by Gary Tipp, a Pompey fan and author of the popular book Prosinecki In Blue – A Season Of Uncommon Artistry, published in 2021.

Prosinecki, who is fluent in Croatian, Spanish and German, does speak some English, but a Spanish interpreter will be on hand on stage during the event.

Standing tickets only for the event remain, priced at £18 (plus booking fee). They can bePortsmouth/Fratton-Park-Stadium%2C-Portsmouth/An-Evening-With-Robert-Prosinecki/36276131/"> purchased here.