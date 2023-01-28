John Mousinho tasted defeat for the first time as head coach following a 2-1 loss at Peterborough.
Nonetheless, there was an encouraging end to proceedings at London Road with the substitute entrances of Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs helping drive a good finish for the Blues.
Still, it was a defeat, with the visitors poor for large parts of the game, failing to repeat previous wins over Exeter and Fleetwood under their new head coach – and here are our player ratings...
Pompey defender Ryley Towler under pressure Peterborough's Ephron Mason-Clark in the first half of their London Road clash.
2. Matt Macey - 8 - MOM
Kept the scoreline down in the second half with a number of stops, including a one-on-one against Ward. Another impressive showing on a poor day overall for Blues. Had no chance with penalty.
3. Zak Swanson - 5
Far too reckless for the penalty and troubled all afternoon by Mason-Clark. Not a match to remember for the promising youngster, who will learn from this.
4. Sean Raggett - 7
The pick of the defence, although perhaps asked to do too much on the ball. Regardless, strong and dominating as ever, especially during tough second half at times.
