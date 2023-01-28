News you can trust since 1877
'Huge impact off bench'...'Not at previous highs'...'Testing return to the side': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Peterborough

John Mousinho tasted defeat for the first time as head coach following a 2-1 loss at Peterborough.

By Neil Allen
33 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 5:37pm

Nonetheless, there was an encouraging end to proceedings at London Road with the substitute entrances of Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs helping drive a good finish for the Blues.

Still, it was a defeat, with the visitors poor for large parts of the game, failing to repeat previous wins over Exeter and Fleetwood under their new head coach – and here are our player ratings...

1. Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler under pressure from Peterborough United midfielder Ephron Mason-Clark during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough United and Portsmouth at London Road, Peterborough, England on 28 January 2023.

Pompey defender Ryley Towler under pressure Peterborough's Ephron Mason-Clark in the first half of their London Road clash. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Matt Macey - 8 - MOM

Kept the scoreline down in the second half with a number of stops, including a one-on-one against Ward. Another impressive showing on a poor day overall for Blues. Had no chance with penalty.

Photo: None

3. Zak Swanson - 5

Far too reckless for the penalty and troubled all afternoon by Mason-Clark. Not a match to remember for the promising youngster, who will learn from this.

Photo: National World

4. Sean Raggett - 7

The pick of the defence, although perhaps asked to do too much on the ball. Regardless, strong and dominating as ever, especially during tough second half at times.

Photo: NationalWorld

PeterboroughNeil AllenPortsmouthJohn MousinhoLondon Road