John Mousinho marked his first match in charge – and inspired Pompey to a first home League One win since September 3.
New skipper Marlon Park and Joe Morrell’s first for the club earned the Blues a 2-0 win following a much-improved second-half display against Exeter.
There were some excellent displays, including from both goalscorers, and here are our on-the-whistle Pompey player ratings...
1. Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Exeter City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 21 January 2023.
Colby Bishop attempts to inspire the Blues in the visit of Exeter to Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Matt Macey - 8
Pulled off two superb first-half saves during Exeter’s best spell to keep Blues in it and in second half saved a one-on-one. Overall a hugely-encouraging debut from the keeper who arrived on loan Friday.
3. Zak Swanson - 7
Had some uncomfortable moments defensively, but did superbly to contribute in Jevani Brown missing a one-on-one. And somehow produced great cross on the run in build-up to Pack’s goal.
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Given a new central-defensive partner and the pair looked solid. Did okay covering for Swanson on the right flank in first half but, whenever challenged centrally, was so comfortable.
