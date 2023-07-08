Some he watched in awe from South Stand Block D as a season-ticket holder, while, in the case of Campell, Pack occupied the same training ground.

Now the 32-year-old has joined their ranks, having been crowned Pompey club captain.

On the first day of their Spanish pre-season tour, Pack was introduced as skipper to the Blues squad in the meeting room at the La Cala Resort’s hotel.

The proud moment was also marked with the presentation of a framed commemorative shirt from the April trip to Derby, which signalled his 600th career appearance.

It represented natural progression, having skippered the Blues’ under-18s during the second year of his scholarship and then the development group in days when Guy Whittingham oversaw it.

Now the Buckland lad is following in the footsteps of some Pompey greats – and is determined to make a difference.

Pack told The News: ‘I know it sounds stupid, but probably one of my downfalls last year was I care too much.

Paul Merson was a Pompey captain that Marlon Pack looked up to as a Fratton Park season-ticket holder. Picture: Phil Cole/Getty Images

‘It was the external stuff when you've just got to concentrate on football and it’s because I care so much.

‘You don’t get distracted, whatever happens on the pitch is always the most important thing, but I so want the club to do well, regardless of how long I’ll be here. When I leave, hopefully the club is in a better place for the players that come after.

‘That is probably coming from a Championship environment. I know we’re League One, but let’s create a Championship environment, let’s act like a Championship club, like Championship professionals.

‘And, as captain, I want to lead that – and this means the world. Being Portsmouth-born, it’s extra special, especially with everything with all the positive things happening around the club.

Marlon Pack with Joel Ward and Tommy Smith in Washington following a pre-season defeat against DC United in July 2010. Picture: Colorsport/Joe Pepler

‘If you look at previous captains over the years when I grew up as a fan, I automatically think of Sol, Merse and de Zeeuw.

‘I can’t remember de Zeeuw having a bad game, while Sol was more to do with lifting the FA Cup and probably doesn't have that relationship with the Pompey fans as a captain would normally for achieving that.

‘I have been captain at every club I’ve been at, not officially, but with each one I’ve played for in my career I have worn the armband at times.

‘I think I’m quite a calm person and we have a core group of good people, such as myself, Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty and Colby, who I believe can mould our environment and culture.’

Marlon Pack is Pompey's new club captain, succeeding Clark Robertson. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Clark Robertson was the Blues’ club captain last term, with Pack and Sean Raggett taking on duties when the Scot was out of the side.

When it came to deciding the successor for 2023-24, though, it was surely an obvious choice.

Pack added: ‘I don’t have to be a captain to be a leader. It won't change my approach to what I do on a day-to-day basis.

‘You can have a warrior leader, an old-school leader, technical leaders who will lead by how professional they are on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes you might also give it to someone to try to bring that leadership out of them.

‘As a captain, shouting, ranting and raving doesn’t really have a place in football any more, as much as I agree with it a little.