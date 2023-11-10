John Mousinho shrugged off suggestions of a Charlton home hoodoo and insisted: The past has no relevance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The undefeated League One leaders host the Addicks on Saturday, bidding to bolster their promotion ambition.

Nonetheless, the South London club represent something of a bogey team, having won 10 of the last 11 Fratton Park head-to-heads between the clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s sole home victory over the last 27 years arrived in April 2005, when new boss Alain Perrin marked his first game in charge with a 4-1 triumph, with goals from Yakubu, Steve Stone, Diomansy Kamara and Lomana Luaua.

Since then there have been seven straight defeats, the latest on New Year’s Day this year, with the 3-1 loss signalling the end of Danny Cowley’s reign.

However, Mousinho doesn’t share some of the Fratton faithful’s trepidation over Charlton’s latest south-coast visit.

He told The News: ‘I am a superstitious person, but I don’t see this one as superstitious. It’s just the history books, what has happened in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Interestingly enough, in the lead up to taking the job, I watched the game when Pompey lost at home to Charlton and obviously saw at the time what the differences between the two sides were.

Charlton registered their seventh straight Fratton Park victory with a 3-1 success on New Year's Day, costing Danny Cowley his job. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘But, as we stand now, they are two completely different sides, with different personnel, with different head coaches. Everything about this fixture is very, very different from what it was last year – and I’m sure everybody is feeling that as well.

‘The past is the past from our perspective. If we had beaten Charlton 12 times in a row, I wouldn’t be sitting here thinking that’s great news for us, it doesn't mean anything to us whatsoever.

‘I absolutely don’t believe in bogey sides, I genuinely don’t think it matters. What relevance does Charlton’s side last year or the year before have on this fixture? Absolutely none whatsoever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not anything we are concerned about. The only thing we’re concerned about is the current Charlton and how they pose a real threat. We have to make sure we are on top of our game.’

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton was appointed Charlton boss in September, replacing Dean Holden.

He has since overseen 11 matches, winning five and losing twice, to climb to 11th in League One, still five points short of the play-offs.

Mousinho added: ‘They've improved under Michael Appleton. They scored quite a few goals throughout the season anyway, but picked up a couple of really good results recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you look at the last league game when they played Wigan on a Tuesday night, they went up there, stormed into a 3-0 lead, and ended up winning 3-2.

‘They play really good football, Michael Appleton’s sides always have done, and he’s had success at this level as well, so we’ve got to respect that.