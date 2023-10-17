Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues are boosted by the imminent return of Connor Ogilvie to first-team action following five matches sidelined by a groin injury.

Left-back replacement Jack Sparkes has thrived after being entrusted with a regular starting spot in his absence, with three assists during that period.

Meanwhile, the battle continues at right-back between Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson, who have both impressed at times in the opening two months of the campaign.

Such selection dilemmas have resulted in Mousinho contemplating operating a horses for courses policy, with fulfilment of the full-back roles dependent on the strengths of the opposition.

And with potentially all four available for this weekend’s visit of Carlisle, it throws up quite the quandary for the League One leaders.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s a difficult one. Thinking about Connor Ogilvie coming back into the side is very, very tough.

‘It’s similar to the right-back situation that we’ve got at the minute. It has been incredibly difficult leaving Zak out of squads because of his performances.

‘It's across the season, every time he’s played he has given us a massive headache – and Joe Rafferty, in fairness, has stepped up and was really influential against Port Vale.

‘What we may do with full-backs is pick and choose which games we think are best for them.

‘I don’t see why not, I think there are games where you can look at it and say “This really suits a certain type of player”. You have four very, very different players there, so I think it would be naive of us to not at least consider that.

‘The best thing for us is it gives options, because they are not the same player, they have different attributes. That gives us options.’

Sparkes has certainly impressed of late with his excellent delivery down the left, particularly in dead-ball situations.

His free-kick from the left was headed home by Kusini Yengi in the 5-1 destruction of Gillingham, while a right-sided corner against Wycombe was netted by Conor Shaughnessy for a last-gasp winner.

Yet Mousinho has also praised Sparkes’ defensive improvements – the result of working closely at the training ground with first-team development coach Zesh Rehman.

Mousinho added: ‘Naturally you look at Jack and he’s extremely good going forward.

‘The areas we want to work on are defensive areas and there's no point us hiding behind that, that’s what we want to push for with Jack.

‘The most pleasing thing since he has come into the side is he has done really well in a lot of those areas which he’s worked on and carried out individual programmes.