Collins made a move to the Welsh capital 12 months ago but failed to match expectations - scoring three goals in 30 outings.

To get the lowdown on what went wrong at the Bluebirds, we spoke to Wales Online reporter Glen Williams, who gave us an insight into Pompey’s latest target.

Here’s what was discussed.

‘From what I know, he’s surplus to requirements at Cardiff.

‘He really wants to be playing and they can’t give him any assurances that he’s going to be playing at all. Cardiff have told him if an offer comes in then he’s free to go.

‘He was originally brought in as back-up to Kieffer Moore and, when he did play, he missed so many real chances you’d expect a seasoned Football League striker to score at the start of the season.

‘You could see confidence drain out of him and that seeps into the crowd and then when manager Steve Morrison came in, he scored a couple of goals but that’s because the team were playing well.

‘When you’re a striker and you start at a new club, there is this weight on your shoulders to score early doors and he didn’t score for at least a dozen games - he only scored three goals all season.

‘He strikes me as someone who’s level headed and wouldn’t be affected by confidence. His record is really good and I thought he was a really decent signing last summer because he’s scored goals wherever he’s been the last five or six seasons.

‘It was one of those things, nothing fell for him, heading over the bar from six yards out. You can tell a move hasn’t worked out and it was just one of them.

‘I think that’s part of the problem why it didn’t work out at Cardiff. He’s not big and strong enough to be a target man but he’s not quick enough to make runs in behind so he’s relied on being a clinical finisher in his career and just didn't show that at Cardiff.

‘I’m sure he’s got plenty of strengths because you don’t have the career that he has had and become a Republic or Ireland international if you don’t have anything about you.

‘I can only go off what I’ve seen at Cardiff and I don’t think he showed the best of himself when he was here.

‘I think League One would be the level for him now, I’m not sure I can see him tearing it up in the Championship anymore.