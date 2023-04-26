‘I don’t think he’s let anyone down' - The Portsmouth view on the future of ex-Rotherham & Blackpool defender

That is the view of The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who believes the defender could well depart Fratton Park in the transfer window.

The 29-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, which would bring to an end a two-year stay at PO4.

Robertson is one of 13 players whose contracts are set to come to an close in the summer, with John Mousinho set to decide on their futures after the campaign concludes.

After arriving in June 2021, the ex-Rotherham man has been affected by injury – limiting him to 56 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being full of praise for the captain, Cross, however, admitted the Blues could look in a different direction in the transfer window – meaning the defender could leave for free at the end of the season.

In the latest episode of the Pompey Talk podcast, he said: ‘My feeling is the chances are that he would be someone that Pompey could well move away from going forward. Purely because they need someone who is going to play more games.

‘I think he’s been good when he plays, he offers stuff to the team that other defender’s can’t offer in terms of ability on the ball and to get Pompey moving forward.

Clark Robertson

‘I don’t think he’s let anyone down. I can only think of one or two occasions where he’s struggled and one of them was a Hampshire Cup match when he was coming off the back of an injury.

‘He hasn’t let anyone down but by the same token, when you look at it he is one of the better earners in the group, he’s out of contract and they might want to move in another direction.

‘I think Clark will be more likely to move on than stay at the moment. As he said himself, he’s not quite in the clear himself either about where he’s going to be playing at the moment.