'I had to release my Portsmouth title-winning team-mate': Carl Baker on football management agonies
The Pompey League Two winners became team-mates once again at AFC Telford United in November 2021
Carl Baker has revealed how his first managerial role involved releasing a fellow Pompey title-winner.
The former Blues midfielder was appointed assistant manager to Paul Carden at AFC Telford United in November 2021.
Challenged with rescuing the National League North strugglers, the duo inherited a playing squad which included the familiar face of Kyle Bennett.
He was, of course, a regular alongside Baker in Paul Cook’s League Two-winning side in 2016-17, operating on opposite flanks.
However, after initially rolling back the years by lining up together for the non-leaguers, Bennett was let go six weeks later.
Admittedly, much to the disappointment of Baker.
He told The News: ‘The first thing you do when going into the club is look at the squad list. When I saw Benno there, I was made up.
‘I was taking him for coaching sessions, we played together in matches too. It was weird at first, but class being back together. We also played against Danny Rose at Darlington, it’s mad how it works out.
‘When we first went in, Benno was brilliant for us, but playing on a boggy pitch away at Gateshead or somewhere just didn’t suit him, it wasn’t his cup of tea, so he was getting left out.
‘Ability-wise he was above that level anyway. He’s got such good feet, is intelligent, great on the ball, but the problem is the lower you go, the more physical it is and the less football is played.
‘He would have been better at a higher level club who passed the ball - but it was physical and lads were smashing him.
‘I wanted to keep him, he could still win a game on his own and play 30 minutes in a tight match, the one that unlocks the door.
‘But Benno was the top earner and if a player is taking up a lot of that budget and not playing week in, week out, it’s difficult.
‘It was a shame, but it was the manager’s decision.’
Bennett departed his home-town club in January 2022, and since played for Hednesford Town, Stratford Town and Shifnal Town.
As for Baker, he remained following manager Carden’s dismissal in October 2022, yet also left later that season and is currently focusing on his Carl Baker Football Academy.
He added: ‘We arrived in November with Telford on seven points, so the job was basically to keep the team up. It was mission impossible.
‘We avoided relegation on the last day, following a 2-2 draw against a full-time York side who were in the play-offs, which was a great achievement.
‘I enjoyed the coaching side of it and the football side of it - but didn't enjoy some stuff with the club and behind the scenes.’