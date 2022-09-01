Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Spurs loanee has been backed to keep the finishes flowing after opening his Blues account with two goals in as many games.

Defender Sean Raggett believes it’s an extremely rare occurrence to see a teenager who is as complete a package as the prodigious talent is.

And Raggett feels Scarlett is destined to operate at football’s top table, after watching him at close quarters since his Fratton arrival.

The 18-year-old has showcased his undoubted quality since his loan arrival from the Premier League outfit was agreed last month.

That has now been supplemented by Scarlett’s maiden effort at Port Vale being followed by a finish at Crawley on Tuesday night which underlined his ability.

The striker shrugged off the attentions of experienced defender Tony Craig before unleashing an unstoppable low drive from 20 yards, following his 62nd-minute introduction.

Showing that raw strength at such a tender age was no surprise to Raggett, who has gone up against Scarlett on a daily basis in training.

Dane Scarlett celebrates his finish against Crawley.

The reigning player of the season stated the biggest compliment he could give the starlet is he would hate to go up against him in a competitive environment.

Raggett said: ‘Dane is some player and I’ve had a feeling he was a goal away from going on a run of goals.

‘I definitely wouldn’t like to play against him. He’s so sharp.

‘He doesn’t look like a big boy but he puts himself about for a young guy.

‘I think he’s going to be a real top player.

‘He’s 18 - I haven’t seen many players aged 18 like him.

‘I think he’s going to be real good player.’

Raggett has played with plenty of players in his career who were being touted for big things, and gone out on loan to pick up experience of men’s football.

Many of those players have struggled to adapt to the physicality they encounter, when they meet the blood and thunder of lower league football in the EFL for the first time.

Scarlett has had no problems to adjusting to those particular issues, however, and that has been one of the key plus points Raggett has noticed about his game.

He added: ‘What I’ve been most impressed with is you see a lot of players like him with good reputations at that level.