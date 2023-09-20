News you can trust since 1877
‘I honestly can’t remember’: Defender lauds new Portsmouth high as rampant Barnsley showing sends message to League One

Connor Ogilvie admitted he can’t remember the last time a side reached the heights of Pompey’s first-half Barnsley super show.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 07:41 BST
Connor Ogilvie celebrates his goal at Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown.

John Mousinho’s rampant side signalled their intent this season, as they dished out a first-half battering to Neill Collins’ side at Oakwell.

Pompey smashed in three goals in eight minutes and could’ve had plenty more as they buried their in-form opponents, who’d won four games on the spin and not conceded for four games.

It was a relentless showing from the Blues, as they recorded their first win at Barnsley’s home for 22 years - with Ogilvie heading in the third goal to open his account for the season.

Mousinho’s side then had to show their resolve, as the home side fired their way back into the game.

Pompey saw it out for a 3-2 win, however, with Ogilvie unable to recall a performance which scaled the heights reached in the first half.

He said: ‘I honestly can’t remember the last time a team played that well.

‘It was a joy to watch, to be honest.

‘We were running rings around them and some of the passing was superb.

‘It was amazing and everyone was on it. The energy was there, 100 per cent.

‘It helped getting the goal early and we kept piling the pressure on - then the goals came.

‘We kept to the gameplan and we kept putting the pressure on.

‘We didn’t give them a moment’s peace and kept on them the whole time.

‘They were penned in and we put pressure on every pass they made.

The keeper was getting no time and the front three were top drawer.

‘To go in at 3-0, well you can’t moan at that.’

