Marlon Pack chose the perfect moment to unveil his family secret - although he’s hoping his wife doesn’t mind.

The midfielder’s 48th-minute goal established a two-goal lead over Reading on Saturday, putting the League One leaders on track for a crushing 4-1 success.

With his moment arriving in front of a packed Fratton End, the skipper used his celebration to announce a baby is on the way in the Pack household.

Marlon Pack revealed a double celebration in Pompey's 4-1 win over Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He and wife Lauren already have sons Milan (aged nine) and Crue (aged four), who were present in the South Stand along with around seven other family members.

Now a third child is due in August - and even though not all his friends had been told, they’re certainly now aware.

Pack told The News: ‘I’m not sure my missus will be happy with me revealing it to the world so soon!

‘We’d told the family, but not everyone. I suppose that’s one way of doing it! We've got two boys, so this is a bonus one.

‘It was actually for my eldest (Milan), he likes the celebrations. He’s always asking me to do something in regards to a goal celebration. I don’t score many and didn’t want to do anything like a dance because that’s not me - and it worked out perfectly.

‘Colby did one of those at Port Vale last month, which was a nice touch, so I thought I’d do the same.

‘We had the scan a couple of weeks ago, so I'd been planning it for the last few games. I was due a goal, regardless, and it was nice with the timing to set the tone for the second half.’

The Reading encounter also marked Fratton Park’s biggest attendance since December 2009 against Arsenal in the Premier League.

A crowd of 20,113 were present on Saturday, consisting of an away following of 1,987, and they witnessed the Blues register a sixth win in seven matches to retain their promotion push.

Pack added: ‘We know how well supported this club is. I don’t have to keep speaking about that, I’m a Portsmouth-born, Pompey fan, so I know that.

‘I told the group at the start of the season and also said it in my messages when I was made captain: Give the fans a team they are proud of.