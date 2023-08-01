The right-back is in no mood to waste any more time following the disappointments of a maiden Fratton Park campaign.

The Liverpool Academy graduate regarded Pompey as a cherished opportunity to provide an instant return to the Championship following his release from Preston.

As it turned out, last term saw the Blues use two different head coaches and frustratingly finish eighth, with Rafferty’s own season devastated by injury.

Now the League One curtain-raiser against Bristol Rovers is looming, with the 2023-24 campaign kicking off on Saturday.

And the 29-year-old is determined to secure the Championship reunion he craves.

Rafferty told The News: ‘I have confidence in myself. Leaving Preston was probably slightly unfair, I look back and know for a fact I could still play in that team.

‘I know for a fact I can still play in the Championship, but, at the end of the day, if no Championship clubs want you then you drop down and go to someone else.

Joe Rafferty believes he can still be playing in the Championship - and wants to get there with Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I would be more than comfortable at that level (Championship), but the fact is the game has changed slightly and a lot of teams have gone to wing-backs. Nobody really sees me in the wing-back role even though I can play it comfortably, I’m fit enough and I understand it.

‘When I signed for Pompey I probably went a little under the radar, which is completely fine, so it should, it was on a free and a bit late into pre-season.

‘But I see Pompey as the quickest way back to the Championship. As a player I want to play at the highest level possible and, by coming to Pompey, on paper you would say, without knowing anything, they should have a chance.

‘As soon as I signed here, the goal was to get straight back into the Championship – and that’s also where we need to get to as a team.

‘If you’re not challenging it’s hard to get to the next level. You can’t be happy where you’re at, you always have to push yourself to the next level – and that’s what we need to do.

‘I know what I can bring to the team and I’m looking to get me – and Pompey – back into the Championship as soon as possible.’

Rafferty arrived in the Championship in January 2019, following a switch to Preston from then-League One Rochdale.

He proceeded to make 61 league appearances for the Lilywhites before joining Pompey last summer and establishing himself as a key figure.

He added: ‘I’m enjoying it at Pompey.

‘There are full-backs who bomb on, I wouldn’t say I’m like that, but I get forward when the time’s right to get forward. It’s about knowing the right time, which comes with age, learning about the game and positioning.