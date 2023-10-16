'I left everything behind': Portsmouth loanee on moving away from Australia aged 12, rejecting Arsenal and quitting Manchester United for Manchester City
Now the classy midfielder is regarded as one of Manchester City’s most promising prospects, a reputation currently being enhanced during an eye-catching loan spell with League One leaders Pompey.
The remarkable journey has involved the sacrifice of leaving his family home in Sydney at the age of 12, battling for international clearance for almost two years, and daring to cross the divide by quitting Manchester United for City.
It stems from father Mark, an Australian international midfielder who saw service with Burnley, Swindon, Dundee, St Johnstone and Stockport County, wanting his son to train with a team while on holiday in England.
And Manchester United’s under-23s coach Warren Joyce duly obliged.
Alex Robertson, who was born in Scotland, told The News: ‘Whenever I came across to England on holiday from the age of eight or nine, I would train with Manchester United. It was nothing major, you didn’t have to sign anything.
‘I went to other clubs as well, such as Liverpool, Blackburn and Bolton, just to kill time while over here.
‘When I got to 12, United asked whether we would consider moving over. My family wanted a bit of a change, so we left Australia, but I needed international clearance, which took about 18 months to two years.
‘While waiting, I had to sign these trial forms every 6-8 weeks so I could play for United. At one point I didn’t think the clearance was coming through, so we went back to Australia for a bit.
‘It was quite hard for my family as well, we weren’t really sure what was going to happen, my mum and dad had to take turns swapping from Australia to England to look after me. I didn’t even see my older sister for a year-and-a-half.
‘I had a different childhood. Some boys have friends since they were young from the same area that they still speak to now. Whereas I had to pack a suitcase and leave everything behind.
‘I don't really see my cousins, they are all in Australia, so it’s kind of hard to have that life – but I wouldn’t change anything.’
After three years at Old Trafford, Robertson was enticed to join City’s under-15s in 2017.
His encouraging progress was acknowledged by professional terms in July 2020 and he has subsequently gone on to make two EFL Trophy outings for the Premier League champions’ Under-21s.
There has been no cherished first-team appearance to date, yet the 20-year-old’s encouraging Fratton Park loan spell can only edge him closer.
Robertson added: ‘At United, we were beaten 6-0 by City – and afterwards they asked my parents to come in for a meeting. I was thinking “We’ve just been smacked around by you, so why do you want to speak?”.
‘I was a bit confused, but they’d seen me quite a few times. There were a few clubs in for me, I went to Arsenal to have a look around their training ground, but City best suited.
‘I was young and already in Manchester, my family were also already in Manchester, so I thought it was best to stay there, living in Sale.
‘Considering some of the stuff I went through moving over here and not seeing people close to me, hopefully everything I do is making them proud. I’m doing my best for my family.
‘They went through a lot more than me, leaving their life behind and moving here for football and for jobs.’