The Australian international featured 27 times and scored once during the League One title-winning season

Alex Robertson admits he would entertain a Pompey return - but is waiting to learn Manchester City’s plans for his future.

The classy midfielder is now back in training following the hamstring injury which cruelly deprived him of participating in the second half of the Blues’ march to the League One title.

At the time of the January bombshell, the Australian had made 27 appearances and established himself as a first-team regular under John Mousinho.

Alex Robertson would consider a Fratton Park return - but Manchester City have a significant say. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have made no secret of their desire to bring Robertson back to Fratton Park to bolster their return to the Championship.

However, with 12 months remaining on his City deal, the talented 21-year-old is still to discover how the Premier League giants view the next stage of his career.

Robertson told The News: ‘I absolutely loved it at Pompey, I genuinely couldn’t have had a better place to have spent that loan.

‘The club felt like a family from day one, everyone was behind me to do well, and I would consider coming back - but I’m not sure what’s going to happen, to be honest.

‘I don’t know what City want for me next, whether it’s a loan or a permanent. I’m putting my head down to focus on my rehab, getting back as fit as I can, as soon as I can, and I kind of leave all the other stuff to my agent and representatives and they can fill me in how it goes.

‘My main focus at the minute is my rehab, so I’m not really sure what’s going to happen next season.

‘Nothing is really in my hands. It all depends if City want to loan me, if City want to sell me. I really don’t know, but I definitely have a lot of love for Pompey, I love the club, the people there and the fans.

‘A return would be nice, to play a little part in their promotion was fantastic, and to be able to go back would be great as well. But I’m not too sure what’s going to go on.

‘I’ll be looking at Championship level, but I honestly don't know. I’ll have to wait to see what comes in and what the options are.’

Robertson is yet to feature for City’s first-team, although has made two appearances for their Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Following an unsuccessful loan at Ross County in 2021-22, Fratton Park finally represented the chance of regular senior football - and he flourished.

He added: ‘If I didn’t get injured then things would probably be very different right now, but it is what it is, I’ve got to bounce back from it and go again next season.

‘Pompey gave me my first proper season in men’s football, I met some really good friends and it was great to be able to play in front of those fans every week, I really enjoyed it.