Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christian Saydee revealed the moment he knew the title dream was on as he lauded the unity which has driven Pompey to the Championship.

The Blues’ attacking cult hero added another glorious chapter to his list of cameos, as he left the bench and won the penalty which sparked the late comeback for the League One title win against Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another bruising entrance from the 21-year-old, as he came on with 11 minutes left and once again made a big difference for John Mousinho’s side.

It capped a maiden year which has exceeded personal expectations for Saydee, but the former Bournemouth man explained he quickly knew what Pompey were capable of doing this season when signing last June.

Saydee said: ‘I think it won’t hit me for a while what we’ve achieved, but right now I’m just buzzing and happy. I think we’ve been holding these emotions back from the start of the season over the tough times we’ve been through - and we let them out in the dressing room!

‘I came wanting to play but, to be honest, I didn’t expect to get as much game time as what I got. So for me to play a part and score some goals towards the end of the season, I’m happy about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But I think we honestly knew it was going to be something from special from the start. When we were in Spain you could sense it. Everyone was well put together, it was 16 or 17 new lads just gelling really well together.’

Saydee has been a central figure in creating a dressing room unity which has been central to Pompey’s success this season. The Londoner’s selfless approach has been saluted by Mousinho, as he’s waited for playing time and taken on different roles.

Saydee feels that is the right way to create a special spirit around the club.

He added: ‘I love these lads. I think I’ll stay in contact with most of them forever. These moments will stay with me, 100 per cent. I will frame my shirt and I’ll never forget this - I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Conor’s header for the winner, I don’t even know how to sum it up. I don’t know what I was doing, I think I was running to the other end!