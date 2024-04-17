‘I love these lads’: The moment Portsmouth cult hero knew something special was brewing at Fratton
Christian Saydee revealed the moment he knew the title dream was on as he lauded the unity which has driven Pompey to the Championship.
The Blues’ attacking cult hero added another glorious chapter to his list of cameos, as he left the bench and won the penalty which sparked the late comeback for the League One title win against Barnsley.
It was another bruising entrance from the 21-year-old, as he came on with 11 minutes left and once again made a big difference for John Mousinho’s side.
It capped a maiden year which has exceeded personal expectations for Saydee, but the former Bournemouth man explained he quickly knew what Pompey were capable of doing this season when signing last June.
Saydee said: ‘I think it won’t hit me for a while what we’ve achieved, but right now I’m just buzzing and happy. I think we’ve been holding these emotions back from the start of the season over the tough times we’ve been through - and we let them out in the dressing room!
‘I came wanting to play but, to be honest, I didn’t expect to get as much game time as what I got. So for me to play a part and score some goals towards the end of the season, I’m happy about it.
‘But I think we honestly knew it was going to be something from special from the start. When we were in Spain you could sense it. Everyone was well put together, it was 16 or 17 new lads just gelling really well together.’
Saydee has been a central figure in creating a dressing room unity which has been central to Pompey’s success this season. The Londoner’s selfless approach has been saluted by Mousinho, as he’s waited for playing time and taken on different roles.
Saydee feels that is the right way to create a special spirit around the club.
He added: ‘I love these lads. I think I’ll stay in contact with most of them forever. These moments will stay with me, 100 per cent. I will frame my shirt and I’ll never forget this - I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.
‘Conor’s header for the winner, I don’t even know how to sum it up. I don’t know what I was doing, I think I was running to the other end!
‘Then I was stuck in the middle of the celebrations, but Kaz (Yengi) came and dragged me out! It was all love. It was nice and we’ve seen what the fans have been through here - so to repay them with this special.’
