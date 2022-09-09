Since sealing an ill-fated big-money move to the Madejski Stadium four years ago, the Scot has totalled 26 goals and five loan spells.

His most recent stint at Dundee United ended abruptly following a freak injury, sustaining medial knee ligament damage after a team-mate landed on him during a match in April.

Having spent the last three months rehabilitating, McNulty is now off the crutches and out of his knee brace.

And rendered a free agent following the expiry of his Royals contract this summer, the 29-year-old is eyeing a fresh start.

McNulty told The News: ‘Every time I speak of Reading I drain myself with the negative energy that I had for that place.

‘In football, when a manager doesn’t see you as part of his plans, that’s absolutely fine, you are not everyone’s cup of tea in terms of playing.

‘But even when that’s the case there's a way of treating people, there’s a way of treating people fairly and with a bit of respect – and I don't think I got that.

Marc McNulty is seeking to put a frustrating four years behind him - but first he must find a club. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I’ll leave it there. I don’t want to go too much into it, I have said too much before, so I will keep it short and sweet.

‘That (Reading) impacted on my career, I’ve been moving here, there and everywhere, having to train with kids, then having to go into a team not fit enough, playing catch up, and then moving teams again.

‘I’ve picked up bad injuries, so this year I’m looking to get myself somewhere that the manager trusts me – and I trust myself to do well again.

‘I’m 29, I still feel I could have my best years ahead of me, but the next move is quite an important one in terms of being right and playing for the right manager.

Marc McNulty celebrates his sole goal in 17 appearances for Reading, netted against Stoke in December 2018. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

‘When I play consistently, I back myself to score goals. The last couple of years have not been great, but I know I can get myself back to that level.’

McNulty secured his move to Reading in July 2018 after plundering 29 goals in a season for League Two Coventry.

It’s scoring form he’s keen to rediscover – whatever the destination.

Marc McNulty celebrates during his hat-trick in the 6-0 win over York at Fratton Park in November 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Scot added: ‘The last couple of years since I moved to Reading have, for whatever reason, been loan after loan after loan, having to move house and move the family. It can be difficult to get settled.

‘Hopefully I’ll now get the chance to show what I can do.’

