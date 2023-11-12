Paddy Lane has credited the Fratton faithful for inspiring the best form of his Pompey career.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The right winger maintained his scintillating form by winning a second-half penalty converted by Colby Bishop in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Charlton.

It capped another eye-catching display from the Northern Ireland international, who bagged two assists in the Blues’ previous league match at Reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane has been revitalised since his January switch to the south coast, having fallen out of favour and had his confidence shredded during a difficult time under Fleetwood’s then-manager Scott Brown.

And he admitted the Blues’ support had been pivotal to his reinvigoration.

Lane told The News: ‘I’m enjoying it, I love playing for the gaffer, I love playing with the lads, and I’m growing in confidence every week.

‘It’s because the boys in there believe in me and, more importantly, the gaffer. He gave me the chance to come down here and play for the club and I need to repay that every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m playing well, but there’s always room for improvement, I’m working very hard on the training ground to improve it.

Paddy Lane's impressive form is driving Pompey's promotion ambition. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s the belief the gaffer and the staff put in me. Once I know people believe in me and, more importantly, the fans, it lifts me, they’ve been behind me since day one.

‘I remember the buzz from supporters when I came down here, it made me feel like a new person. I’m full of confidence and hopefully it continues.

‘I want to get more goals and assists and win penalties – like I did for Colby – and win games. I just have to keep working hard on training and hopefully it shows on the pitch.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane has netted three times in 16 appearances this season, an established first-team presence underlined by starting the last 10 fixtures.

It’s tantalising form which suggests he is now reproducing the performances which saw him named as League One’s Young Player Of The Season at the EFL Awards in 2021-22.

Certainly it was another strong showing from the 22-year-old in the visit of Charlton, which disappointingly ended in a 2-2 draw.

Substitute Conor McGrandles’ leveller arrived three minutes into time added-on to break Pompey hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane added: ‘It feels like two points dropped against Charlton so there was obviously a sense of disappointment in the dressing room, but, at the same time, we know how well we performed.

‘It will be a difficult one for us to take, a difficult one for the fans, but it feels like a loss.