The goalkeeper made 21 appearances in 2022-23 - yet didn’t feature for a minute of the title success

It’s a curious scenario that a player never to have featured for Pompey in a League One title-winning season should possess a champions medal.

Nonetheless, as the first signing of the John Mousinho era, Matt Macey had already carved himself a niche in club history. Now he deservedly has the silverware to accompany it.

Despite the lukewarm response from many to the announcement of the Oxford United central defender’s appointment in January 2023, Macey embraced the challenge.

Matt Macey (far right) celebrates winning the League One title with Will Norris, goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo and Ryan Schofield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The then Luton goalkeeper had already been lined up by Rich Hughes upon Mousinho’s arrival, yet the prospective loan move required rubber stamping by the new head coach.

While Macey subsequently impressed in 21 matches in the second half of last season, his second Fratton Park spell didn’t consist of a single appearance, instead serving as an unused substitute in the final 20 fixtures.

Yet the 29-year-old’s CV now boasts a maiden promotion.

The former Arsenal and Plymouth man told The News: ‘It has been unusual winning a League One title without not playing, but I understood the situation when I returned in January.

‘It was a great opportunity to come back to the place I love - and a part of my career that I enjoyed more than any other in terms of my first spell.

‘I would have loved to have played, but, as everyone knows, Will’s form has been unbelievable and that’s the way football goes sometimes.

‘I have quite a few losing medals, including the 2021 Scottish Cup final with Hibs. This is the first time I’ve been able to enjoy a promotion and to do so at a club like Pompey is still special, even if I haven’t played.

‘You do your bit, you do your work during the week so you’ll be ready. I haven’t played this season, but I have always felt ready if I needed to.

‘The most important thing is the club got promoted and everyone fully deserves it.’

Such was the impact of Macey’s initial arrival in January 2023, the Blues explored the possibility of his return last summer - only to choose Will Norris.

Nonetheless, having lost faith in back-up Ryan Schofield, they returned to Macey in January, who was, by now, a free transfer.

He added: ‘I could see the building blocks for success were here. My first day was the manager’s second day, I could see the trajectory going in the right direction.

‘When I was away from the club, it didn’t surprise me seeing Pompey top of League One. It’s a club which does everything right and now everybody has got their rewards.

‘I was really impressed when I was on the phone to John before I came in and, within a week, I knew he had the attributes to be a really top manager - and he has proven it.