Inevitably, natural attacking instincts came to the fore during development of the creative midfielder who has lit up Fratton Park.

Yet those Old Trafford youth-team days reflect the natural versatility of the 20-year-old, who is adamant he can play anywhere for the Blues.

Last season he operated as a number six for Manchester City on occasions, a role he later filled at Derby alongside Marlon Pack earlier this month.

Robertson has primarily been employed as attacking midfielder since his August loan arrival, culminating in an assist for Paddy Lane’s equaliser against Lincoln.

However, the Australian is confident he can fulfil any role asked of him.

He told The News: ‘Everyone will say my best position is number 10 or a number eight, that attacking midfielder position. I’m an attacking player and technical.

‘But I don’t really mind, I can play anywhere, eight, 10, as the six. At Derby I went in with Marlon (Pack). I enjoy doing both sides of the game, attacking, defending, anywhere really.

The versatile Alex Robertson once played as a central defender for Manchester United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘As a kid I played everywhere, I was playing right wing, left wing, striker, and eventually it panned out into one central-midfield position.

‘Up until moving to England when I was 12, my dad was my coach. On purpose he would play me in the wide positions and up front, so then when I do play in midfield I’ve got a bit of everything from those different positions.

‘Mind you, when I got to about 11-12 I really enjoyed being in defence and wanted to become a right-back or centre-back, although my size never really played out.

‘Even when I came to England and was at Manchester United, one of our centre-backs got injured for a long time so I was centre-back for the last few months of the season and played quite a few games. I loved it.

‘Football and age has pushed me forward up the pitch, but I enjoyed it in defence. I got a lot of time on the ball, could pick passes out, you can see the whole game in front of you. Then, with the defensive side, you get stuck in, if someone is running through you slide tackle them.

‘With the number 10 role, I enjoy creating chances and being involved in attacks, but I honestly don’t mind.’

Robertson has so far made 11 appearances for Pompey, including six starts, and again is in the frame to retain his place at Wigan on Saturday.

And the likeable lad is revelling in first-team football, irrespective of the position.

He added: ‘Last season at City our centre-back got injured, so the number six moved there – and I played as a number six for half the season and enjoyed it.

‘As a kid you enjoy playing everywhere and, when I was a bit younger, Tim Cahill was the striker for the Socceroos – and I wanted to be a striker like him.

‘I’m not sure about the wings, though. I was quite quick as a kid, but not now, that’s not really for me.