And David Norris is revelling in the career change which now provides him with a living.

A part-owner in Bolton-based gym CrossFit UF, Norris also ventures to Leeds twice a week to work with the 12 boxers on his books.

They include Jack Bateson, Lyndon Arthur, Jack Murphy, Koby McNamara, Ishmael Davis and bare-knuckle boxer Anthony Holmes.

Norris’ 26-year football background has also attracted a number of professional footballers seeking his help in maintaining fitness.

When in the Premier League, Burnley’s Ashley Barnes was a client, while those currently working with the personal trainer are Max Power (Wigan), Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough), Ricardo Santos (Bolton), Joe Bradshaw (Liverpool), Matt Smith (Salford) and Charlie Wellens (Manchester United).

Norris told The News: ‘At the start I worked mainly with footballers, but boxing has taken off and they now come to me through word of mouth.

Lyndon Arthur (left) in action against Walter Gabriel Sequeira during their light heavyweight fight at the University of Bolton Stadium in September 2022. Arthur is trained by David Norris. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

‘It’s such a competitive sport, with everyone working hard, so now it’s getting down to the percentages and I help on their strength and power, rather than fitness.

‘I do little bits of fitness with them, especially if they need it, but because they are normally training so hard with their long runs, short runs, sprints and their sparring, most of them are overreaching and doing a little too much.

‘Boxers overtrain, that's what you have to be careful of, so I try to fill in the gaps. They need more stability in their legs, more rotational-type power to help throwing punches.

‘What they do isn’t specific enough, they are a bit old school, so when you start working with them you tend to get good results quite quickly and more of a bite. They feel a bit stronger, a bit fitter, are more stable in their legs, and are a bit more powerful.’

Former Pompey player David Norris is part-owner of Bolton-based gym CrossFit UF.

Arthur is a Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion, while Bateson a former Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist and won bronze in the European Championships, both at light-flyweight.

The promising Murphy is being trained by Ricky Hatton, and Holmes is world bare-knuckle champion at middle-weight.

Norris added: ‘Some of the boxers have fights coming up on Sky and BT sport in March-April.

‘While bare-knuckle boxer Anthony Holmes is soon going to America. I thought that sport happened in some sort of bar with straw bales around them while punching the lights out of each other, but it’s growing and shows are actually put on at the O2 Arena.

David Norris in action for Pompey against Blackpool in September 2011. Pictures: Ian Hargreaves (113404-1)