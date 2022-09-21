Now the midfielder hopes a stint on the international stage can prepare him for a sustained role in Pompey’s promotion aspirations.

Morrell’s ongoing groin issue forced him to seek an injection to ease the pain last week, ruling him out of training ahead of Plymouth’s visit.

As fate would have it, Morrell was still summoned from the bench in the 40th minute to answer the Blues’ midfield SOS and replace the injured Tom Lowery.

The 25-year-old went on to post his most match minutes yet this season, while his 94th-minute cross was headed home by Reeco Hackett to secure a 2-2 draw.

Now he’s on international duty with Wales, facing Belgium (Wednesday) and Poland (Sunday), with the opportunity to quicken his comeback pace.

Morrell told The News: ‘Plymouth was the longest I have played since injury.

‘I’d had a couple of set-backs along the way, hadn’t kicked a ball since last Monday, had an injection on Wednesday and then didn’t train for the rest of the week.

Joe Morrell wasn't expecting to be involved quite so much against Plymouth after missing the build-up to Saturday's match. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I don’t think the plan was for me to play for as long as I did against Plymouth, but it felt really good to be back out there regardless.

‘My groin had been a bit sore, sometimes your public bone can get a bit inflamed because you are moving a bit differently and that was the case with me. It’s nothing serious, I just needed an injection.

‘After an injection you can’t do much for a couple of days, I probably shouldn’t have played at all, but that's football.

‘On the pitch, I felt a bit stiff and a little different, but it soon went away, in the second half especially.

‘My match fitness is not where I want to be, but that’s only normal. Obviously it’s frustrating because once you have an operation you think you’re going to be fine and I want to feel 100 per cent.

‘I’m not quite there yet, but with the games for Wales hopefully that pushes me towards match fitness.’

Morrell has featured four times this season as he eases himself back into first-team contention.

His sole start was against Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy, with it pre-determined that he would come off at half-time.

The former Lincoln man added: ‘I’ve not been at 100 per cent for probably 75 per cent of games in my career.

‘You can’t wait to be 100 per cent before going out on the pitch. There will be lads out there last Saturday with knocks, bruises, bumps, whatever.

‘That’s part of the life of an elite athlete – and something we’re all used to.’

