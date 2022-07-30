Danny Cowley appears to have built a squad capable of making the League One play-offs / Picture: Getty

I should admit at the outset that my record is ‘mixed’. Once or twice I’ve predicted promotion or a play-off spot and we’ve got it; once or twice I’ve predicted a Fratton stalwart or new signing would have a good season and he has had one.

And then there was Collins Mbesuma.

In the summer of 2005 I wrote about how Monsieur Alain Perrin seemed to be assembling a rather exotic and potentially quite exciting squad, having kept us up. One of my three Pompey boys to watch in the 2005-06 campaign ahead of us was… yep, Mbesuma.

In my defence I probably thought that if the Blues had seen enough to invest a fair sum in the big Zambian, he must be half-decent. Turns out they’d probably only seen him on Youtube and perhaps been sweet-talked by an agent, and in fact he wasn’t very good. And that’s putting it politely.

I’ve erased the memory of what I said about the rest of the team in that preview piece. I probably predicted a Champions League spot for Westerveld, Viafara and Co but well, it was not to be.

In summary: Don’t read this then scuttle off to the bookies and put your house on the fact that what I think will happen will happen. (Like anyone was going to...)

All you get from me is pure guesswork, a gut feeling here and there and sometimes an inspired bit of luck that means I get something right. I did a year ago, in fairness. I was not feeling us as promotion contenders in summer 2021 and forecast a finish somewhere between the play-offs and 12th spot, which is exactly what ensued.

A year on, I’m more confident – and hereby commit to newsprint my prediction that we will in the play-offs come next May. The search for the striker – or strikers – that will score the necessary goals was somewhat chaotic or, if you want to be kind to the club, a little on the slow side. But it's not turned out badly, with Messrs Bishop, Pigott and Scarlett now all in the dressing room.

All summer I’ve clung to the hope George Hirst will be tempted back for another Fratton season but at the time of the writing, though such a move has not been completely shot down by him going elsewhere, it does look increasingly unlikely. Despite other qcquisitions, I'd still take him now. Be mad not to.

I was as quick as many fans to write him off in the early part of last season and conclude rather hastily he was not cut out for League One football, but how he proved us wrong as the months passed, and his turn, run and assist for Marcus Harness’ goal against Rotherham, which I watched from the Fratton End, was one of my top moments of the season.

At least we now have Pigott, Bishop and Scarlett in he ranks. Good business. Any could prove to be ‘the man’ this term, and maybe Hirst willl yet be unveiled too..

We are in fact due a last-minute marquee signing. In 1982 Alan Biley arrived a day or two before the first game; in 2002 it was Merse, in 2022…?

In midfield, defence and in goal we look reasonably well-stocked – and that, combined with what we saw in the final three months of last season, in many cases from players still here, gives me confidence Danny Cowley and troops will have a real go. If we can replicate our 2021-22 home form – which, remember, saw both promoted sides beaten – we’ll be close.

I’d take Derby and Sheffield Wednesday to be the top two, but beyond them, are there many certs? I’m not so sure. Sadly Wycombe and MK Dons will probably do okay, and you’d think relegated Posh and the Tykes to be close. But I don’t think any of Ipswich, Oxford or Charlton to have any more of a claim than us.

So, as Jim Smith said in 2002, let’s do this. And if Danny wants one more striker and can't get Hirst, I know of a fella from Zambia who’s still the right side of 40...