Now, 12 months later, Christian Saydee is back, this time on a permanent basis and, by his own admission, a better footballer.

And the powerful striker is eyeing a Hawks reunion on Saturday after that eye-catching display last summer still fondly recalled by many of the Fratton faithful.

The 21-year-old became the Blues’ third signing of the transfer window when snapped up from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee last month.

Yet last summer then-head coach Danny Cowley had passed up the opportunity to recruit Saydee on loan following a brief trial.

After one day of training, the youngster was handed outings against the Hawks and Gosport, before informed Pompey would not be taking their interest any further.

Instead he spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury – and his encouraging development persuaded the Blues to resurrect their interest.

Saydee told The News: ‘After last time here, I didn’t think it would happen again. I thought I was done at Pompey.

Christian Saydee in action for Pompey against the Hawks last summer during a three-day spell which included two matches. Now he has signed permanently. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I came on trial to try to get a loan and was straight in. Training on the Friday, a game on the Saturday, and another game on the Sunday. They were three days, it was like a blur.

‘Then, after Gosport, Danny Cowley told me he was happy with my performances and would get back to me in a couple of days. He spoke to my agent, who told me “We go again”.

‘I was gutted, I felt I had way more to offer. I did all right against Havant and hit the bar, but it was difficult playing two games in two days.

‘It was disappointing to leave, Pompey is such a big club, but I suppose everything happens for a reason. If I had come on loan after all, who knows, I might not have signed here permanently 12 months on.

‘I’ve always kept an eye on the club, though, and when the chance to join came around again this summer, I was so happy. I never thought I’d get a second opportunity.’

Saydee scored seven goals in 38 appearances for the Shrews under former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill.

He missed Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Bognor after rolling his ankle against Europa FC, but John Mousinho is hopeful the striker will be available for Gosport (Friday) or the Hawks (Saturday).

Saydee added: ‘I like to think I’m a better player than when I was at Pompey 12 months ago.

‘I cannot thank Shrewsbury enough for helping me. Steve Cotterill improved me 100 per cent, in terms of mentally, physically, my understanding of the game – hopefully you will get to see that.