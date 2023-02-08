Nonetheless, his Manchester United gamble has proven inspired, with the defender’s career continuing to flourish six years down the line.

As a 16-year-old, Bernard suffered heartbreak when released by Chelsea during decisions over the awarding of two-year scholarships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a talented Stamford Bridge under-16 squad which also included Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jonathan Panzo (Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Coventry), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Marcel Lavinier (Spurs and Swindon), Kayne Ramsay (Southampton and Harrogate) and Jon Russell (Huddersfield and Barnsley).

The distraught youngster from Carshalton, Greater London, subsequently trialled at Palace, Southampton and United, with all offering scholarship terms.

Yet the Red Devils got their man in September 2017 – and now Bernard is maintaining his encouraging development during a Fratton Park loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘When you are released at 16 it’s tough, you’re thinking “Oh no, my life is over”. But I’ve done well for myself in the end.

‘I came through the ranks at Chelsea and my age group had a really good squad. People like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey, everyone has done well for themselves and are playing first-team football.

Manchester United's Di'shon Bernard celebrates after scoring against former club Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup in December 2018. Picture: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

‘Tariq’s at Brighton now and one of those lads who’s a really top professional, he’s always been a lad that works hard and goes the extra mile, so I’m happy to see him doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had a few trials in that summer after being released. Palace actually offered a scholarship and pro terms, while Southampton and Manchester United put a scholarship in front of me.

‘I chose to go to United, though, I took the risk and it paid off in the end.

‘I went straight into their scholarship programme, with Kieran McKenna looking after the under-18s to begin with until called into the first-team to coach.

Loanee Di'Shion Bernard goes on the attack during his Pompey debut against Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Looking back, I learnt a lot under him and it’s great to now see him at Ipswich as a manager doing well.

‘I started my career young at Chelsea as a right-back, but after moving to United from the under-18s and into the under-23s, I was always a centre-half.

‘I’m quite an aggressive defender, really quick, comfortable on the ball, like to step in, quite good in the build up of play – and I'm looking forward to developing at Pompey.’

In recent years, Bernard has featured on loan at League Two Salford and, last term, started 24 matches in the Championship with Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di'Shon Bernard (back row, third from the left) pictured with his Manchester United under-18 teams-mates in December 2018. (Back Row L-R: Mason Greenwood, James Thompson, Di'Shon Bernard, Aliou Traore, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, James Garner. Front Row L-R: Dylan Levitt, Arnau Puigmal, Charlie McCann, Ethan Galbraith, Brandon Williams). Picture: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Now, with one United first-team appearance under his belt, he’s temporarily back down south to develop a promising career.

Barnard added: It’s quite odd, I’m used to the Mancunian accent, but now I’m back down south where I’m from.

‘Carshalton is only an hour and 20 minutes from here, so I can go home and see the family on weekends if I wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad