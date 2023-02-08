'I turned down Southampton and Crystal Palace': Portsmouth newcomer on 'risky' career decision to head to Manchester United after heartbreaking Chelsea exit
Di’Shon Bernard acknowledges the ‘risk’ of rejecting Southampton and Crystal Palace after fearing his football career was over.
Nonetheless, his Manchester United gamble has proven inspired, with the defender’s career continuing to flourish six years down the line.
As a 16-year-old, Bernard suffered heartbreak when released by Chelsea during decisions over the awarding of two-year scholarships.
It was a talented Stamford Bridge under-16 squad which also included Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jonathan Panzo (Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Coventry), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Marcel Lavinier (Spurs and Swindon), Kayne Ramsay (Southampton and Harrogate) and Jon Russell (Huddersfield and Barnsley).
The distraught youngster from Carshalton, Greater London, subsequently trialled at Palace, Southampton and United, with all offering scholarship terms.
Yet the Red Devils got their man in September 2017 – and now Bernard is maintaining his encouraging development during a Fratton Park loan.
He told The News: ‘When you are released at 16 it’s tough, you’re thinking “Oh no, my life is over”. But I’ve done well for myself in the end.
‘I came through the ranks at Chelsea and my age group had a really good squad. People like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey, everyone has done well for themselves and are playing first-team football.
‘Tariq’s at Brighton now and one of those lads who’s a really top professional, he’s always been a lad that works hard and goes the extra mile, so I’m happy to see him doing well.
‘I had a few trials in that summer after being released. Palace actually offered a scholarship and pro terms, while Southampton and Manchester United put a scholarship in front of me.
‘I chose to go to United, though, I took the risk and it paid off in the end.
‘I went straight into their scholarship programme, with Kieran McKenna looking after the under-18s to begin with until called into the first-team to coach.
‘Looking back, I learnt a lot under him and it’s great to now see him at Ipswich as a manager doing well.
‘I started my career young at Chelsea as a right-back, but after moving to United from the under-18s and into the under-23s, I was always a centre-half.
‘I’m quite an aggressive defender, really quick, comfortable on the ball, like to step in, quite good in the build up of play – and I'm looking forward to developing at Pompey.’
In recent years, Bernard has featured on loan at League Two Salford and, last term, started 24 matches in the Championship with Hull.
Now, with one United first-team appearance under his belt, he’s temporarily back down south to develop a promising career.
Barnard added: It’s quite odd, I’m used to the Mancunian accent, but now I’m back down south where I’m from.
‘Carshalton is only an hour and 20 minutes from here, so I can go home and see the family on weekends if I wanted.
‘It’s going to be different being around my family more, obviously in Manchester I barely got a chance to see them.’