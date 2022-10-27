And the 34-year-old revealed he planned to see out his career at Pompey – until Kenny Jackett intervened.

The prolific striker established himself as a huge Blues favourite after joining from Ipswich in July 2017.

The ex-Bournemouth man plundered 25 goals in his maiden season, becoming the first Pompey player to break the 20-goal barrier in 15 years.

Despite subsequently being exiled by Jackett on two lengthy occasions – the manager who signed him – Pitman still netted 42 times in 99 appearances during his three south-coast seasons.

Now aged 34, he’s starring for Portchester – yet admits his intention was to see out playing days at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘I thrived playing in front of those fans, loved it.

‘Whereas a lot of players that I played with at Pompey struggled, I loved it, I loved being the main man that season. Loved it.

Brett Pitman skippered Pompey to the Checkatrade Trophy in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Throughout my career at whichever club, whenever I’ve been the main man in terms of goals that’s when I’m at my best, that’s when I’m thriving. I enjoy that pressure of being the one to score.

‘I’m sure there will be players at the club now that are struggling doing it, some players can’t handle it. I loved it.

‘It’s because the Pompey fans are so passionate, you want to do well for them, you want to entertain them, I felt I wanted to be the one that pleased them.

‘There was never a game there where I went out and thought “I’m not sure I want to play here today”. I loved it, it was brilliant.

The familiar sight of Brett Pitman celebrating a Pompey goal. This time against Wycombe in April 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I loved my time there. For me, the ideal would have been to end my career there, that’s what I was thinking.

‘After scoring 25 goals in the first season, my thought was “I want to finish my career here”.

‘I scored 42 goals in 99 appearances, only to get released on a free transfer. With a record like that, I should have left on my terms, rather than how I did leave.’

After signing for Swindon on a free transfer in September 2020, Pitman would face Pompey twice in the 2020-21 season.

Brett Pitman scored 42 goals in 99 appearances during his three seasons at Fratton Park. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

On the second occasion, he netted twice in the Robins’ 3-1 victory at the County Ground in April 2021 – although Danny Cowley rather than Jackett was by then in charge of the Blues.

He added: ‘My bad feelings were never towards the club, never towards anybody at the club, apart from the manager – and he was no longer there that day.

‘I wasn’t buzzing because I’d scored against Pompey. If he (Jackett) had still been manager, it might have been different, but I had no ill feeling towards the club whatsoever.