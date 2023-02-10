Now Josh Flint is flourishing as a centre-half in Holland’s Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old fulfilled a variety of positions during Pompey Academy progression, but never earned selection in the centre of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Flint is well-established as a left-sided centre-half, challenged with nullifying the best striking talent in the Dutch top flight, including Ajax. PSV and Feyenoord.

He told The News: ‘When I arrived at Volendam, I was playing as a left midfielder, then in January last year they began using me as a left centre-back in a 4-3-3. I’ve been there ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As a young lad at Pompey I was a striker, then it was left midfield, sometimes right midfield, maybe left-back or, on a few occasions, in the centre of midfield.

‘My Pompey debut was as a number 10 against Norwich Under-21s – I played pretty much every outfield position there is.

Josh Flint with former Pompey team-mate Leon Maloney (right) after securing promotion to the Eredivisie in April 2022, following a 2-1 triumph over Den Bosch.

‘Coming to Holland, probably centre-back was the only position I had never played, but it suited me and suited the team at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I love defending now. If you had asked me my thoughts on defending 4-5 years ago, I definitely wouldn’t have said that! I love heading, I love the need to keep a clean sheet to win games, it really fuels me.

‘Dutch football on the whole is more on the ground, more technical, so it was a good step for me to come here. I probably would have got bullied in England initially at centre-back, but here I’ve been able to learn.

‘That’s definitely my position now, my game suits it. I feel I’ve got good attributes for it and see the game as a centre-back now.’

Josh Flint is congratulated by Pompey's players after scoring on his first-team debut in September 2019 against Norwich under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just the art of defending that the former Pompey player, who made two appearances under Kenny Jackett, has had to learn.

There’s also breaking down the language barrier having spent the last two-and-a-half years in Holland.

Flint added: ‘For about a year I had lessons once a week, one of the Volendam fans is a retired teacher so offered himself to the club to help us. It’s a tough language to learn.

‘Although the boys speak English as well, I wouldn’t feel part of the team as much if I didn’t speak the language over here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad