Now Jack Sparkes finds himself at Fratton Park, a free transfer recruit eager to drive Pompey towards the leagues his prodigious talents sadly never managed to grace.

As a highly-promising 14-year-old, he joined Exeter team-mate Ampadu for trials at Chelsea, Manchester United, Spurs and Southampton.

Operating as a left winger at the time, a week at Chelsea in 2017 saw Sparkes work under future Pompey assistant head coach Jon Harley in their under-15s.

While Ampadu was subsequently bought by the Premier League giants, where the Welsh international remains to this day, Sparkes returned to Exeter, the club he supports.

And, following his summer release from St James Park after 150 appearances, the 22-year-old is relishing his fresh start.

The left-back told The News: ‘When I knew of Pompey’s interest in me, I had a look at the coaching staff and saw Jon Harley was here.

‘I really liked him at Chelsea during a week-long trial – and that was also a little push for me to sign.

Jack Sparkes battles with Stevenage's Luther Wildin. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

‘I went there with Ethan (Ampadu). It was a good week and a good experience, up against players probably a lot better and at higher levels to what I was playing.

‘We were from Exeter and It was a real eye opener and a level my aim at the time was to reach.

‘I remember training there with Tariq Lamptey, the player who really stood out for me. Wow. Callum Hudson-Odoi was also there, at that age he was probably training up a bit and around the first-team.

‘It wasn’t exactly a trial, rather a bit of a taster for the club to see if they liked you and likewise. They really liked Ethan and he signed not long after – while I was back at Exeter.

‘We also went together to Manchester United, Tottenham and Southampton, accompanied by a coach from Exeter, and it was a great experience.

‘I still speak to Ethan, we started in Exeter’s under-eights together, and when he went on loan to Venezia a couple of years ago, I went to see him out there in Venice.

‘He was always that one in that Exeter age group – and even the age groups above – who stood out a mile. He deserved his move to Chelsea.

‘Now I’m really looking forward to showing what I can do at Pompey.’

Sparkes became the seventh signing of Pompey’s summer, joining midway through the opening week of pre-season.

And he’s relishing challenging Connor Ogilvie for the left-back berth in John Mousinho’s side.

He added: ‘I had a couple of offers in League One and it was about when I wanted to sign for them, but it was important for me to come in within the first week of pre-season to really hit the ground running.

‘For me it had to be Pompey, it’s the stature of the club, a club which probably shouldn’t be in League One.