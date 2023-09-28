News you can trust since 1877
'I was given six months to live. Football's my life': Popular ex-Portsmouth coach returns to game hours after conquering cancer

One of local football’s most popular coaches has joined Paulsgrove – hours after given the all-clear from cancer.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
Louis Bell had his bladder and prostate removed having been diagnosed with the disease three times since April 2019.

Last October he was given six months to live – but the 60-year-old has battled back.

On Friday he was informed the cancer hasn’t returned and wouldn’t need to attend a check-out for another 12 months.

Coincidentally, just three hours later, Bell received a phone call from Paulsgrove commercial manager Macer Corcoran offering him a footballing comeback as assistant manager..

And the following day, the former Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers boss was back in the dug-out helping Johnny Willett at the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division club.

Bell told The News: ‘The passion for football has never left me, it never will. It’s my life – and now I’m feeling that excitement again.

‘Doctors were concerned the cancer had come back and gone into my pancreas, but thankfully it hasn’t. It hasn’t grown and is non-malignant.

Louis Bell has spent almost four years battling cancer - and in October was given at least six months to live.Louis Bell has spent almost four years battling cancer - and in October was given at least six months to live.
‘I had the all-clear on Friday morning, which is obviously a big weight off my mind, then three hours later Macer called and mentioned how he was trying to give it a go at Paulsgrove and did I want to join.

‘It took me two seconds to decide and I was there the following day for their match with Denmead.

‘I’m going up there to help out where I can, to put a couple of sessions on hopefully, impart some information, and get a few players in.

‘Johnny is the manager and picks the team, if he wants advice I am willing to give it to him.

Louis Bell is a former manager of Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Malcolm WellsLouis Bell is a former manager of Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Malcolm Wells
‘The way I have been feeling, I can’t run around like I used to and will be restricted to doing things, I have my colostomy bag, so any way I can help, then I will.’

Paulsgrove lost 4-2 to leaders Denmead in Bell’s first match, with Clayton Stafford bagging a hat-trick for the league leaders.

This weekend they face Harvest on the Front Lawn 3G – although a prior engagement means the former Pompey Centre of Excellence coach will not be involved.

Bell added: ‘I'm off to Tenerife on Saturday morning for six days as a celebration to myself.

‘It has been tough, but football has given me a bit of purpose now and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at Paulsgrove.’

