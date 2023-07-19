News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

'I was in bed watching Love Island': Ex-Bristol City man on the life-changing moment 12 months ago when Portsmouth became his destiny

Ryley Towler in bed watching Love Island when the moment arrived which changed his footballing destiny.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 19th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 3 min read

Certainly he couldn’t have foreseen how his life would alter so drastically since this time last year.

On the books of Bristol City, 12 months ago the talented defender was included on the Championship club’s Austrian training camp and later handed 30 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Pompey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nonetheless, a loan move and the cherished chance of regular first-team football elsewhere remained his ambition.

Most Popular

That finally arrived on deadline day, with a September 2022 switch to AFC Wimbledon with hours to spare.

It involved Towler having to put down his remote control and get out of bed to make the late-night dash to the Robins High Performance Centre to seal the loan.

Now he’s an established League One performer, eyeing retaining his place in a Blues side gunning for promotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Towler told The News: ‘It’s scary when you think about where I was this time last year. It shows in football you never know what’s going to happen.

Ryley Towler in Championship action for Bristol City against Watford in February 2021. Picture Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesRyley Towler in Championship action for Bristol City against Watford in February 2021. Picture Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Ryley Towler in Championship action for Bristol City against Watford in February 2021. Picture Marc Atkins/Getty Images

‘This time last year I was in Austria with Bristol City’s first-team doing double sessions. It was a tough one, boiling hot, can you believe it gets to 35 degrees in Austria?

‘I played virtually every pre-season game as well, the manager was dividing it up into 60 minutes and 30 minutes, so I would come on half half-an-hour, including against Pompey.

‘But the best thing for me was to get a loan, giving me the chance of games. It didn’t matter what the level was, I’ve always wanted to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Wimbledon’s Johnnie Jackson called me at the start of the window, but I wasn’t allowed to go out at that point. The club (City) preferred towards the end of the transfer window.

This time last year Ryley Towler was at Bristol City longing for a League Two loan move - now he's a Pompey regular. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesThis time last year Ryley Towler was at Bristol City longing for a League Two loan move - now he's a Pompey regular. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
This time last year Ryley Towler was at Bristol City longing for a League Two loan move - now he's a Pompey regular. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It ended up being really, really late on the last day. I was tucked up in bed at 10pm, watching Netflix or something, probably it was Love Island, and I got a call from Brian Tinnion (City’s technical director) telling me about Wimbledon’s interest.

‘I had to get to City’s training ground to sort everything out, but luckily lived in Bristol, it was 10 minutes away, so I got there in time. It was crazy.

‘This was September as well, so I had already missed quite a few games in the season, but everything worked out really well in the end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I went to Wimbledon in League Two and did well, then moved to Pompey in January – and I’m loving it.

‘It just shows you have to keep working, keep improving and, when you get the chance, you’ve got to take it.’

Towler made 24 appearances and scored once during his time at Wimbledon, effectively putting himself in the shop window.

Certainly Pompey liked what they saw – and in January paid an undisclosed fee to land the then 20-year-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: ‘I’m a positive thinker and really laid back, so the wait to get a loan move didn’t really weigh on my mind.

‘I believe in being positive in every training session, every match. You just don’t know what can happen.

‘Although if I hadn’t gone out on loan and played those games at Wimbledon, I wouldn’t be at Pompey now. It’s amazing, isn’t it.’

Related topics:Bristol CityWimbledonPortsmouthLeague TwoPompey