Lee Evans was in the form of his life before essential knee surgery - now he’s targeting raising the bar even higher at Pompey.

The Blues have turned to the fit-again 29-year-old to bolster their central midfield options after being deprived of the talents of Joe Morrell, Alex Robertson, Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery.

Having cancelled his Ipswich contract by mutual consent in February, it signalled Evans’ arrival at Fratton Park on a deal until the season’s end.

Lee Evans insists he is now over the knee problem which hampered him at Ipswich in recent seasons. Picture: Getty Images

An ongoing problem with his right knee saw the Welshman ruled out of the Tractor Boys’ promotion push from February, before undergoing medial ligament reconstruction in October.

Having subsequently recovered, he opted to seek a challenge elsewhere rather than being out of the first-team frame at Portman Road and collecting his wages until the end of the campaign.

And two-time League One promotion-winner Evans is relishing picking up where he left off.

He told The News: ‘When I was playing at Ipswich last season I was on fire, probably the form of my life - and I want to get back to that.

‘I had a medial ligament reconstruction in October, quite a big operation, but one I wanted to get done. You can treat it with injections, but the time had come.

‘I picked up an injury at Huddersfield in a tackle in September. Me and the surgeon had previously agreed that, if it happened again, I should really get it done for the longevity of my career. It was keeping me out for about 12 weeks at time and although I was managing it properly, it was affecting me.

‘The only thought in my mind was to get it fixed properly, I was wasting too much time in the treatment room. It’s a problem which has niggled with me for the last couple of the seasons.

‘The surgeon said I should now have the knee of when I was 18, smashing balls everywhere and flying into tackles. So I said “Happy days, that sounds good to me!”.

‘I’m 29, it’s an important time of my career, I should be going into my prime as a central midfielder. I see the best years ahead of me, so I’m glad I’ve had this issue sorted.

‘It’s a big surgery and it has been a long five months, but now I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I’m happy to be out playing again with no pain.’

Evans made 61 appearances for Ipswich after recruited by Paul Cook from Wigan in June 2021, yet his nagging knee problem cut both of his seasons short around February time.

The former Wolves League One title-winner under Kenny Jackett admits he could have stayed at Portman Road this season and seen out his contract - but playing was a priority.

He added: ‘I could have sat there at Ipswich and just picked up my money, but that's not the character I am, I wanted to play football.

Lee Evans signed for Pompey earlier this month. Pic: Portsmouth FC

‘It was a decision me and the manager came to. I wasn’t going to be in their 25-man squad anyway because of the injury, so I was able to go and play football elsewhere because I knew I’d be fit before the end of the season.

‘I could have stayed there and seen if we could get promoted, but I'd wasted too much time. Then the opportunity to come to a club like this, which I’m really grateful for.

‘I’m in full training and have been since I arrived here. They probably want me to have another week of training (this week), but I’m itching and in the manager’s ear saying I’m ready and want to go.

‘I don’t think they want to put me at any risk and I will listen to them and get my head down, working hard and keep on showing I am ready whenever I’m needed.