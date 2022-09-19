And following a mouth-watering goal-scoring full debut, he’s banking on Fratton Park’s newest arrival ramping up the quality.

Handed a first Blues start following two substitute appearances, Koroma opened the scoring against Plymouth on Saturday with a classy finish.

When he left the pitch in the 70th minute, it appeared that strike could prove to be a top-of-the-table match-winner.

As it was, Pompey drew 2-2 thanks to Reeco Hackett’s leveller four minutes into time added on.

And Morrell, who supplied the cross for that dramatic equaliser, is convinced Koroma will provide many more tantalising moments during his Huddersfield loan spell.

He told The News: ‘Josh is a top player, we’ve seen it in training, and I was surprised when we signed him, to be honest.

‘It’s another quality player who adds strength in depth. We have a squad full of players fighting for places, which is a positive.

Josh Koroma is congratulated by his Pompey team-mates following his first-half opener against Plymouth. Picture: Barry Zee

‘I played against him when he was at Huddersfield and I was at Luton. Hopefully he’ll continue to produce moments like Saturday because we all know he’s capable of it.

‘We were expecting to sign someone on deadline day and there’s a few whispers and stuff, but no-one really knows.

‘We have faith in the gaffer, pretty much everyone here has been signed by him, they know how hard he works at recruiting players, so it’s not a surprise when we do recruit quality players.

‘But I was surprised Josh didn't go to another Championship team. I know it’s difficult sometimes, maybe you don't want to sell a player to your rivals, and I would imagine that's probably what’s happened.

‘He’s a Championship player, though. We have a lot of Championship players now, but also lads with Championship personalities and mentalities, which is important.

‘And that was a Championship-quality goal, it’s not a League One-quality goal.’

Koroma netted four goals in the Championship last term, but was rendered surplus to requirements at Huddersfield.

Out of contract next summer, Pompey puts him in the shop window as he bids to secure a future beyond this season.

And Morrell believes the ex-Championship contingent in Danny Cowley’s squad shows the 23-year-old is in good company in Fratton Park’s dressing room.

He added: ‘We've got a squad full of potential Championship players or lads who have been there.

‘To get out of League One you have to try to recruit Championship players – and that has been the case, especially this summer.

‘We all know what the ambition is. When you play for Pompey in League One I don’t think there’s any point in setting targets.

‘And hopefully we can realise that as quickly as possible.’

