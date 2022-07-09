'I was told I would never play again - now I've scored for the club I love': Portsmouth youngster savours special moment

The Crookhorn lad celebrated a special moment as he hit the back of the net at senior level for the club he loves, in the 2-0 win over Qatar SC in Spain.

It marked an occasion to remember for the 18-year-old, who was told he wouldn’t operate at a serious level after suffering a knee injury as a youngster.

That saw Bridgman miss almost two-and-a-half years, before fighting back to earn a Blues scholarship.

The ex-Purbrook Park School student had also endured meningitis and cancer scares in his life, but those issues have now been left firmly in the past.

Those trials made the moment all the more special for Bridgman, as he rounded off the win for his side at the Pinatar Arena for his side with a cool finish.

Bridgman said: ‘It’s brilliant to score. It’s brilliant for me and my family.

‘I’m born and bred in Portsmouth so it’s a massive achievement for me and my family.

Alife Bridgman is celebrating his maiden senior Pompey goal. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s been tough with my injuries.

‘I was out for two years with my knee and had two operations.

‘I snapped my cartilage off my kneecap. It healed okay but came off again.

‘I was told I wasn’t going to play football again, but I’ve shown my desire to come back and keep playing football for the club I love.

‘I just thank all the staff and physios who helped me along the way to this point. I got there in the end.

Growing up as a Pompey fan made Bridgman’s achievement all the more special, as he impressed with a number of his younger team-mates against Qatar SC.

The likes of Harry Jewitt-White, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid all also shone when given an opportunity by Danny Cowley.

Bridgman explained being able to make a mark with those men he watched from the stands as he came through the ranks was a satisfying experience.

He added: ‘I’ve been here since a young age and I’ve watched my team-mates coming through like Marcus (Harness) and Ronan (Curtis).

‘I’ve seen them for years and wanted to be in their position. Now I’m here playing with them!