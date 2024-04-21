Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paddy Lane reflected on memorable title celebrations and insisted: ‘I’m just a young lad enjoying myself’.

The 23-year-old’s joyous response to Pompey’s League One title win has undoubtedly entered Fratton folklore, particularly in terms of alcoholic consumption.

The following day after clinching the crown against Barnsley, Lane appeared on BBC Radio Solent and gave an interview in which he seemed rather merry and repeatedly giggled.

Paddy Lane and Joe Rafferty savour Pompey's League One title after Wigan defeat. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

That footage has understandably proven popular on social media - although the Northern Ireland international denies he was drunk.

Regardless, Lane is deservedly toasting a magnificent Fratton Park season in which he’s been one of the star performers.

He told The News: ‘It has been a dream come true over the last 2-3 days, I’ve enjoyed it like all the lads did. Now we’re looking forward to Lincoln and finishing the season, then getting onto Southsea Common with everyone.

‘I’m just a young lad enjoying what happened. It’s a great achievement and I enjoyed it, but come Thursday I was fine, ready to be back in training.

‘We just want to enjoy what we have achieved as a group - and to achieve it with this group is fantastic because I don’t think there will be a better one.

‘It’s just the realisation of what you’ve actually done. I was all right the next day, to be fair.

‘I don’t know who decided to put me and Joe Rafferty on the interview, but anyone around the club will tell you that I laugh at him 24 hours a day anyway!

‘It’s just me and Raff just having a laugh, like we have done all season. We found it quite hilarious, as you can hear in the interview. I’ve been sent it loads by my friends, it was nice for them to hear how I enjoyed it, I suppose.

‘I wasn’t that drunk, I was all right, just having a bit of banter with Raff.’

Lane, who appeared as a half-time substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wigan, has totalled 44 outings and 11 goals this term.

He has previously acknowledged it as the best season of his career - and is targeting plenty more good days in the Championship.

He added: ‘It has been a dream come true this season, hopefully we can do it again next year and push on.