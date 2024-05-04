Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joel McIntyre vowed to step up for his city in his short-notice south coast showdown.

The Portsmouth favourite collides with Southampton prospect Lewis Edmondson live on Sky Sports next Saturday.

And the hard-hitting light-heavyweight promised he won’t let anyone down, as he goes in with the odds stacked against him in Cardiff.

McIntyre has taken the contest at a couple of weeks’ notice, with the unbeaten Edmondson searching for an opponent on the undercard of Lauren Price’s world title meeting with Jessica McCaskill.

The 36-year-old has stepped up with Edmondson firing shots in the build-up, stating he won’t lose to a fighter from Portsmouth.

That’s added some spice with McIntyre trained by former Blues defender Dave Birmingham, who moved into the boxing world when his football career came to a close.

The Leigh Park man has seen it all in his 14-year career in the paid ranks and is ready for the occasion - and delivering for his home city.

McIntyre said: ‘He can do all the promo he wants, but he’s got to deal with me coming at him throwing bombs.

‘Whatever he feels he has to do to promote the fight he can do, I’m about doing my talking in the ring.

‘I love Pompey, we’re champions and we’re moving up. This isn’t about jumping on the bandwagon, it’s about seeing your city do well and supporting it.

‘I’m under no illusions we’re at totally different ends of our careers. He’s a good fighter coming through the ranks, but once you get in there it’s a fight. We’ll shake hands after, but when the bell goes it’s business.

‘I’ve never let Portsmouth down and don’t intend to start now.’

McIntyre explained the Edmondson fight only came about because he was sparring with the 24-year-old, nicknamed the Saint, with talk of a contest with former GB amateur Karol Itauma mooted.

That never materialised, paving the way for the opportunity to put on a show to a wide audience on the televised event in Wales.

McIntyre added: ‘We’d been sparring and he was struggling for an opponent, because he’s a good lad.

‘I had another opponent lined up but that fell through, so it got mentioned about fighting each other as a joke at first - but then it got off the ground.

‘Even in the sparring we’d say we’d take it easy and then that would last for about 30 seconds, so I think that will be the same on the night. We’ll be laughing and smiling beforehand and definitely will after, but I can see it being quite lively.

‘It’s short notice and they are trying to have it all in their favour, but I stay in good condition and that’s why I can take these fights.