Although Pompey’s boss insists the selection situation is unaltered, with Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes his preferred left-back options.

The departure of the ex-Sunderland man didn’t materialise on deadline day, despite having been made available at the end of last season.

It means Hume must remain at Fratton Park until at least January, when his contract will have six months left.

In the meantime, he will continue training with the Blues’ first-team, although his last match involvement was at Gosport in a July pre-season friendly.

And Mousinho refuses to close the door on the out-of-favour 25-year-old.

He told The News: ‘There were a couple of options with Denver and unfortunately we just couldn’t work anything out towards the back end.

‘There's no problem, Denver is with us until at least January and has been great for the last few months, despite wanting to leave the football club.

Denver Hume is remaining at Fratton Park after being unable to find another club over the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s one of those things where we didn’t manage to sort anything, but we’ll have to dust ourselves off and see where we are.

‘Both parties were acting in the right spirit and sometimes deals just don’t work out. That could be because there’s a third party, with another club, and the finances and geography which goes with that.

‘What now happens in terms of the first-team for Denver is probably very similar to what we’ve had over the past couple of months.

‘We brought Jack (Sparkes) in to be our back-up left-back thinking Denver was going to go, so the situation is probably very, very similar to what we have seen.

‘You never know whether Denver will play for us, he is there as a squad member, was involved in a few pre-season games and obviously trains with us every day.

‘I wouldn’t rule anything out, everybody knows what the situation is at the moment and we’ll handle that and go forward with it.

‘There's no issue at all.’

Meanwhile, Pompey are hoping the ankle knock Sparkes collected on Saturday is nothing serious.

The left-back has featured in all nine of their matches so far this season, starting four of them.

However, he injured his ankle during his appearance off the bench in the 3-1 win over Peterborough, yet remained on the pitch.

Mousinho added: ‘Under normal circumstances we would have subbed Jack off, but we didn’t have any subs left so he soldiered on and produced a couple of really key bits of defending.

‘Hopefully he’s okay and it’s just a knock, it was a nasty fall and his ankle might be slightly swollen for the next couple of days.

‘He knew the importance of keeping 10 men on the pitch and how much it may have hurt us going down to nine, so fair play to Jack, he soldered on.